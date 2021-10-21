Last-Minute Crown Jewel News & Rumor Roundup: Paul Heyman gives interesting spoiler for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker to return?

We are less than 24 hours away from WWE's next major pay-per-view as Crown Jewel 2021 is set to take place live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The hype is real as the company has booked an impressive match card for the show. This includes four title matches, a Hell in a Cell match between Edge and Seth Rollins, a No Holds Barred bout between Goldberg and Bobby Lashley, and the finals of the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournament.

To get you all ready and geared up for the pay-per-view, here are the top last-minute news and rumors for Crown Jewel 2021. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions.

#5 Paul Heyman's interesting spoiler for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Arguably the biggest match heading into Crown Jewel 2021 is Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against arch-rival Brock Lesnar. The feud between the two heavyweights has been highly entertaining, especially due to Lesnar playing mind games with Reigns, making him question the loyalty of Paul Heyman.

Ahead of their clash at the upcoming event, Brock Lesnar's former (or present?) advocate and Roman Reigns' Special Counsel Paul Heyman has delivered an interesting spoiler for their match.

Taking to Instagram, he hyped up the match and claimed that no matter what, he will be leaving Crown Jewel with the Universal Champion, without naming who that could be. This has further raised speculation that we could see him turn on Reigns at the show.

"Exclusive! Spoiler for Crown Jewel!" Heyman wrote. "Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar... This Thursday - LIVE on Peacock and WWE Network. I hate to spoil the ending of what is the biggest box office match of 2021, but... Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and I will be walking down the aisle at Crown Jewel with the reigning defending undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion... and I assure you, I will be leaving Crown Jewel with the WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion!"

Or could he just be playing with our minds like he always has? We shall find out soon at Crown Jewel 2021.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das