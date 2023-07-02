Legend's return, Paul Heyman's options - 4 signs The Bloodline saga is far from over despite Roman Reigns getting pinned

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 saw Roman Reigns teaming up with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos in The Bloodline Civil War. The match was executed to perfection, and fans wonder what's next.

In the closing moments of the main event of WWE Money in the Bank 2023, Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns for the first time in over three years to pick up the win for himself and his twin brother. The match may have marked the beginning of the end of The Tribal Chief's dominance.

Even after the twins pinned their cousin to solidify the rebellion, the story is far from over. Here are a few signs the The Bloodline drama will continue.

#4. Jey Uso may have earned a title shot after pinning Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

As mentioned above, Roman Reigns had not been pinned in over three years before Jey Uso became the first person to pin him for the three-count.

Over the span of his monumental reign, stars like John Cena, Edge, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes have tried their best but failed to keep The Head of The Table down for the three counts. Jey, being the first one in years to accomplish the feat, surely deserves a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

While the former Right Hand Man doesn't really want to be The Tribal Chief, he may want to end the title reign just to get one over his cousin after WWE Money in the Bank 2023. The two could have a showdown for the title, possibly at SummerSlam 2023.

#3. Solo Sikoa's betrayal is yet to happen

Rohit Pant @wrestle_chatter



The perfect guy to dethrone Roman Reigns for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is SOLO SIKOA.



Tribal Chief reign has been heavily booked around The Bloodline storyline and it should end the same way.

I can also see Solo Sikoa working with WWE… I will not change my mind...The perfect guy to dethrone Roman Reigns for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is SOLO SIKOA.Tribal Chief reign has been heavily booked around The Bloodline storyline and it should end the same way.I can also see Solo Sikoa working with WWE… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I will not change my mind...The perfect guy to dethrone Roman Reigns for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is SOLO SIKOA.Tribal Chief reign has been heavily booked around The Bloodline storyline and it should end the same way.I can also see Solo Sikoa working with WWE… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/2cIWdjgqqv

Over the last three years, Jey, Jimmy, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa joined Roman Reigns to help fulfill his personal goals as The Bloodline. All but one of them has chosen to go against The Tribal Chief.

Not yet, at least. Solo Sikoa has been loyal to his cousin all along and tried his best to defeat The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

After what took place at the premium live event, it might be just a matter of time before Solo decides to betray The Head of The Table and fans may be in for more drama.

#2. Paul Heyman may have options

RasslinRob @rasslinrob The last 3 longest reigning WWE Champions have all been Paul Heyman Guys



It’s about time we recognize this man as one of the best of all time The last 3 longest reigning WWE Champions have all been Paul Heyman GuysIt’s about time we recognize this man as one of the best of all time https://t.co/q2PRttVZiZ

While The Usos and Solo Sikoa have been Roman Reigns' in-ring support throughout his 1000+ day reign as the Undisputed Champion, Paul Heyman has also been a pivotal member of the group.

Paul Heyman has been loyal to The Tribal Chief all this time but he is also known to betray his clients when he smells their decline. He has betrayed Brock Lesnar and Ryback in the past and could betray Reigns as well.

The Special Counsel betraying The Head of The Table will lead to a great challenger stepping up as well, but only time will reveal what will exactly happen.

#1. The Rock could be the final opponent in The Bloodline saga

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC The Rock teases seeing Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in the future The Rock teases seeing Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in the future 👀 https://t.co/MOE2Ad5S5M

Fans have been waiting to see The Rock return to WWE for a dream match with Roman Reigns for years. Both stars have been positive about the possibility of the match happening. You can check five signs the battle will surely happen sometime in WWE here.

Now that The Tribal Chief has lost all his pawns in The Bloodline, The Great One could finally return to put his corrupt cousin to sleep. The battle will be fit for WWE WrestleMania 40, if possible.

