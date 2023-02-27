Legendary Hall of Famer to return to TV, top rival - 5 stars who could replace Roman Reigns as leader of WWE's The Bloodline

Is WWE's The Bloodline finally starting to break down? Are there actually cracks along the surface? Sami Zayn, a former member of The Bloodline, certainly believes so, and he's doing his best to pile on.

The group is led by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He's joined by the Unified Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Paul Heyman. Sami was a member of the faction too until he smashed Reigns with a steel chair at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

The Bloodline has been dominant, but recent issues have cast doubt on the stable's future. Fans and wrestling personalities alike are starting to wonder if the popular stable is closing in on its end. With Roman Reigns set to defend his titles at WrestleMania, there are even more eyeballs on the potential collapse of the faction.

Roman losing his belts could spell the end of his run on top in the company. Those he's abused and manipulated may choose to abandon him as well if he doesn't end up leaving of his own accord.

If he does end up disappearing or being ejected from the group, there's a chance it could still exist, but with a new leader. Who could potentially take control of The Bloodline?

Below are five stars who could replace Roman Reigns as leader of WWE's The Bloodline.

#5. Main Event Jey Uso is ready to take center stage

Would Sami defeating Roman would have been a historic and satisfying moment? Yes. But reason why wasn’t upset about it is even though Sami is a HUGE part of the Bloodline story, this story really belongs to Jey Uso. Dating back to the pandemic era in 2020 https://t.co/lHxkYg5dM1

Jey Uso has been with WWE since signing a developmental deal in 2009. Both he and his brother Jimmy, collectively known as The Usos, are one of the greatest tag teams in the promotion's storied history. Jey has also found some solo success, having once won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

While Jey has had plenty of success, his peak arguably came when challenging Roman Reigns in 2020. Billed then as Main Event Jey Uso, the twin fought to become a top star in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Main Event Jey Uso is currently a man without a country. He is seemingly unsure if he'll remain a member of The Bloodline. An interesting twist could be for Jey to take over the group, eliminating Roman Reigns from the faction and thus becoming the new Head Of The Table.

#4. Solo Sikoa could be the powerful leader of the stable

Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa is arguably the future of WWE. He is the younger brother of Jimmy & Jey Uso and Roman Reigns' cousin. He first signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021. Solo has won the NXT North American Championship thus far during his short run with the promotion.

The big man joined The Bloodline at Clash at the Castle 2022 where he helped The Tribal Chief retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. He has, in many ways, become Roman's right hand man ever since.

If Roman Reigns is ousted from the group or leaves for any reason, Solo is the natural choice to take over due to his closeness with The Tribal Chief. He's also a powerhouse like Reigns, making the transition a natural one.

#3. Sami Zayn could take over the group

Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn is a beloved figure in WWE. After first having a successful run on the independent scene, he signed with the promotion in 2013. He's gone on to win multiple titles, including the NXT Championship and United States Championship.

Zayn being part of The Bloodline surprised many. The Master Manipulator dedicated himself to the group while trying to find his purpose and ultimately became an "Honorary Uce". After being regularly tormented, he unceremonously exited the stable by smashing Roman Reigns with a steel chair.

The former Honorary Uce's goal is to take down The Bloodline. He's seemingly sewn seeds of distrust within the group, with his words possibly getting through to Jey Uso. If he can also get through to Jimmy or even Solo, Sami could potentially take over the faction and lead it moving forward.

#2. Jimmy Uso could keep the family together

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso put out a masterpiece on the mic. This has grown from being just a storyline into a movie Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso put out a masterpiece on the mic. This has grown from being just a storyline into a movie 🔥https://t.co/Nci4qtOTwf

Jimmy Uso's story is very similar to that of his twin brother. He first signed with WWE in 2009 and has gone on to find success in the tag team ranks, winning numerous titles and breaking major records. Unlike Jey, however, he hasn't had much success as a singles star.

The talented wrestler has seemingly been the most even-keeled and easygoing in all of The Bloodline. He'll do Roman's bidding, but he's rarely angry or worked up otherwise. Even now, he's doing his best to hold the family together as the cracks are beginning to form.

If Roman Reigns is out of The Bloodline for any particular reason, Jimmy Uso could be the one to take over. He's on good terms with Solo and Jey, plus he could potentially get Paul Heyman to remain with the group. If he could recruit another family member, such as MLW's Jacob Fatu, the stable could survive even without Reigns.

#1. Rikishi could return to WWE to lead the family

Rikishi is a Hall of Famer

Rikishi is a WWE Hall of Famer. While he's wrestled under a number of names, his greatest success came as a member of Too Cool and competing under the Rikishi Phatu gimmick. He's a former Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion.

In addition to being a Hall of Famer, Rikishi is the father of three members of The Bloodline. He's Jimmy, Jey, & Solo's dad along with being Roman Reigns' uncle. In many ways, he helped lay the foundation for The Bloodline.

There's a chance that Rikishi could return to WWE to get his family back on track. This could mean taking over the role as leader of The Bloodline to make sure the family stays focused. While he'd be unlikely to return to the ring and bump on a regular basis, he could help the stable grow and excel.

