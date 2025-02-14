Legendary power figure to return; major tag team reunion; shocking betrayal? 5 Predictions for The Bloodline at Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is just over two weeks away. It will be the final premium live event before WrestleMania 41.

The event could feature many big angles, including something related to The Bloodline. Although the faction's storyline has cooled down in recent months, something that could revive it may happen at the Elimination Chamber ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

That said, here are five predictions for The Bloodline at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

#5. The Usos could reunite to take on IMPERIUM

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match and decided to face GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania this year. It will be The Ring General's fourth singles bout against The YEET Master, who has yet to register a win against the champion.

Things heated up between the two men on the latest episode of WWE RAW, and they will likely get worse on the road to WrestleMania.

Ludwig Kaiser may get involved in the feud to help GUNTHER against Jey Uso. This could lead to Jey reuniting with his brother Jimmy to take on IMPERIUM.

GUNTHER and Kaiser could attack Jey at the Elimination Chamber, leading Jimmy to help his twin brother.

#4. Jacob Fatu could denounce Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief

Solo Sikoa lost all credibility as the Tribal Chief and the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on the night WWE RAW premiered on Netflix.

The thirty-one-year-old star returned on the latest episode of SmackDown. It took out Cody Rhodes after the Undisputed WWE Champion secured a win alongside Jey Uso in a Tag Team match against Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.

Even though Sikoa stood up for his Bloodline teammates, they may not see him as the powerful leader he once was. After all, he did say he would acknowledge Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief if he lost to him.

Jacob Fatu could be by Sikoa's side until Elimination Chamber and then betray his Tribal Chief at the event to start a new power struggle and possibly set up a match at WrestleMania.

#3. Roman Reigns could return to cost Seth Rollins the Men's Elimination Chamber match

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins had an intense face-off during the Men's Royal Rumble match this year. The two former brothers tried to take each other out, allowing CM Punk to eliminate them.

The Best in the World did not last long in the match after that elimination, as he got tossed over the top rope by Logan Paul.

Seth Rollins lost it after being eliminated and assaulted both Reigns and Punk at ringside as the match continued. The Tribal Chief suffered several injuries and was forced off television due to that attack.

There is a possibility that Roman Reigns will invade the Men's Elimination Chamber match and attack Seth Rollins to cost him an undisputed WWE title match at WrestleMania. He could even take out CM Punk, as the rumored plan for the Showcase of Immortals is a huge Triple Threat match between the three former World champions.

#2. Tonga Loa could return with Hikuleo

Tonga Loa suffered a bicep injury during The Bloodline Civil War at Survivor Series: WarGames last year. The former WWE Tag Team Champion was expected to miss seven to eight weeks of action so that he may return before WrestleMania.

WWE could surprise fans and have him return to the Elimination Chamber next month. But, he may not show up alone. He could return with his brother Hikuleo, who has been rumored to debut in the Stamford-based promotion for several months.

Hikuleo and Tonga Loa returning to join a Jacob Fatu-led Bloodline would make things exciting for the faction's fans again.

#1. The Rock could return to WWE to announce a match with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

The Rock showed up at WWE Bad Blood last year to tease an angle with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. However, he never showed up in the sports entertainment juggernaut after that.

Cody Rhodes' opponent for WrestleMania 41 will finally be determined at Elimination Chamber. So, The Rock could show up to shake things up in Canada, as he has had his sights set on the Undisputed WWE title for a while.

The Final Boss could return at the event to confront The American Nightmare and challenge him to a title match at the Show of Shows. He could interrupt a face-off between the Undisputed WWE Champion and the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

This may lead to a Triple-Threat match between Rock, Rhodes, and the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match at WrestleMania.

The Brahma Bull could even misuse his power as a member of TKO's Board of Directors to remove the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match from WrestleMania to face the Undisputed WWE Champion one-on-one.

