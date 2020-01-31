'Let the Four Horsewomen go do their thing and give other women a chance': Paige [Exclusive]

Paige said she'd like to see other women get the spotlight at WrestleMania

Ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, I had the pleasure of interviewing several Superstars, past and present, inside BT Sport's WWE media bus, one of whom was the youngest ever WWE Divas Champion Paige!

Apart from revealing whether she'll ever wrestle again, Paige also opened up about why she was split up from the Kabuki Warriors, before revealing that, if she could book a women's match for the WrestleMania main event this year, then the Four Horsewomen wouldn't be at the top of her list.

I asked Paige who she'd place into the main event if she could book a women's match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Me! I'm joking. Gosh, you’ve put me on the spot, I don’t even know. Oh my gosh! I feel like it should be given to... You know, there is a pretty big spotlight on The Four Horsewomen, which is really cool, but I feel like they need to go do their own thing with the other Four Horsewomen.

Paige revealed that she'd love to see people like Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, and Nia Jax get their chance to shine!

It’s like, now it’s time to give other women a chance - like Nikki Cross, like Alexa Bliss, like Nia Jax. I’m not just saying that because she’s [Nikki Cross] sitting here, I just feel like now is the opportunity where women can be utilized a little bit more.

Paige and Nikki Cross would go on to chat about how well the Women's Tag Team Division is doing before Paige joked that she'd be returning to manage Cross and Bliss when they get a rematch against the Kabuki Warriors, and joked about using her own version of Asuka's green mist at the end.

I recently asked @RealPaigeWWE, if she were to book a women’s match for the WrestleMania main event, who would she choose?



Featuring a hilarious joke at the end from Paige and a delightful, yet accidental, crashing of the interview by @NikkiCrossWWE! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZJggfBJ0UK — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 30, 2020

