Long-overdue return, Official fired - 6 surprises that could happen on WWE RAW

It's the final episode of WWE RAW before Christmas, and given that SmackDown this week is already pre-recorded, this is the final live main roster episode before the festive season.

WWE Superstars will definitely take advantage of the holiday season. Meanwhile, Dexter Lumis could get an early Christmas present if he can walk out of the "Winner Take All" Ladder Match victorious.

There is still room for several surprises before Santa makes his annual world tour, so here are just six.

#6. Triple H fires Adam Pearce

Adam Pearce fired Bobby Lashley last week on WWE RAW before having to go back on his decision. He later confessed that Lashley wasn't let go as part of a Twitter update, which made the whole story make no sense.

It was clear that someone had overruled Adam Pearce, and he was then forced to apologize for his actions. Pearce has been an official for a long time now, and nothing says Merry Christmas in WWE better than Triple H making his return and relieving him of his duties.

#5. Naomi returns and rescues Becky Lynch from a Damage CTRL beatdown

Becky Lynch takes on Bayley this week on WWE RAW after weeks of the two being at odds. Lynch picked up the victory for her team inside WarGames. However, this seemingly wasn't enough for Bayley, who has continued to pick fault with the returning star.

Becky Lynch did have Alexa Bliss and Asuka as allies before, but now she has no one to back her up against Damage CTRL. Hence, it could be the perfect time for Naomi to make her return. After rumors that Sasha Banks is heading to NJPW, it's time for Naomi to make her choice, and a WWE return could be on the cards for the former women's champion.

#4. Austin Theory gets the upper hand over Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley last week on WWE RAW to secure a shot at Austin Theory's United States Championship. It's unclear when this match will take place, but Rollins is rolling at the moment. Meanwhile, Theory will definitely step in his way and make it clear that he's the champion for a reason.

Austin Theory has had a character change in recent weeks, and while Seth Rollins is a formidable challenger, Theory will likely find a way to ensure he's one step ahead before they meet in the ring.

#3. Maryse helps The Miz to overcome Dexter Lumis

Maryse has been mentioned on WWE RAW several times in recent weeks, but the former champion hasn't been seen on TV. The Miz will participate in a massive "Winner Take All" Ladder Match against Dexter Lumis this week. Hence, it's likely that he will bring his wife to put down the money he needs.

Lumis will have Johnny Gargano in his corner, but Maryse would be the perfect person for The A-Lister to have on his side since she could step in and help ensure that her husband brings home their money.

#2. Alexa Bliss finally turns on Bianca Belair

Bray Wyatt has definitely regained some of the control he once had over Alexa Bliss' mind. Last week when she almost delivered Sister Abigail to Bianca Belair following her win, it was clear that the old Bliss was still there.

These teases will likely continue until Bliss fully turns heel and embraces her dark character once again. Alternatively, it could be a fast-tracked storyline, and she could turn heel before facing Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

#1. Edge returns to WWE RAW and costs Judgment Day their match against The Street Profits

Over the past week, there have been some interesting rumors that appear to be pointing toward Edge returning and challenging Finn Balor to a Hell in a Cell Match. The location of the possible contest seems to be a topic of debate. But if WWE is hoping to present it at the Royal Rumble, then The Rated R Superstar needs to return sometime soon.

This week on WWE RAW, The Judgment Day will go up against The Street Profits, and Edge could make his return to the company and cost them the match.

Do you think there will be many surprises on this week's episode of WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes