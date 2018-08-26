Looking back at Monday Night RAW February 17th, 1997

Twenty-four hours ago (at the In Your House 13: Final Four PPV), Bret Hart defeated The Undertaker, Vader & Stone Cold Steve Austin in a Four Man No DQ Elimination match in order to become your new WWF World Heavyweight Champion.

Twenty-four hours later, Bret Hart is set to defend his title against the master & ruler of the world, Psycho Sid.

Also Twenty-four hours ago, a ‘huge’ woman who isn’t called Chyna (yet) choked the hell out of Marlena, which left Goldust visibly distraught.

So without any further ado, let’s get started with the one thing that everybody specifically tuned in to watch, & that is, Psycho Sid vs. Bret Hart! Can Bret retain his championship, or will Sid cut this party short?

MATCHES-

1) Marc Mero (w/ Sable) vs. Savio Vega (w/ Nation of Domination).

2) Rocky Maivia vs. Leif Cassidy.

3) The Hardy Boys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. The Headbangers (Mosh & Thrasher).

4) Owen Hart (w/ Clarence Mason) vs. Flash Funk (w/ The Funkettes).

5) Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs. Bart Gunn.

6) Bret Hart (c) vs. Psycho Sid {WWF World Heavyweight Championship Match}.

Bret Hart vs. Psycho Sid: Take One

Bret Hart & Psycho Sid are ready to wrestle, but they have no idea what's coming...

Bret Hart & Psycho Sid make their respective entrances as Jerry Lawler can’t believe that his own hometown of Nashville is going nuts for Bret. Looks like good ol’ Jerry is still upset over the fact that Bret Hart eliminated him from the 1997 Royal Rumble match.

Bret & Sid are staring each other down in the ring. This is it. The WWF Championship is at stake here. Whoever wins this match and— BAW GAWD! Stone Cold slides into the ring & attacks Bret Hart!

The Texas Rattlesnake even clips Sid’s knee out. Psycho Sid sells the hell out of that move by yelling ‘DAMMIT!’ three times in a row right in front of the camera. A bunch of officials, Pat Patterson & Jerry Brisco escort Austin backstage in the end.

"Dammit...Dammit...Dammit!"

Sid is limping now, & when the referee checks on him, Sid delivers a quote totally befitting that particular situation: “The motherf*cker hit me like an a*shole!”

People cheer on Sid to fight, but Sid’s “severe knee injury” prevents him from doing so.

The feed immediately cuts to HBK’s promo from ‘Thursday RAW Thursday’ without any warning. Do not worry though, the title match will take place later on in this show. Sid won’t allow that ‘motherf*cker’ (his words) Steve Austin to take this golden opportunity away from him.

