Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Looking back at Monday Night RAW February 17th, 1997

Kartik Arry
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.62K   //    26 Aug 2018, 20:43 IST

Twenty-four hours ago (at the In Your House 13: Final Four PPV), Bret Hart defeated The Undertaker, Vader & Stone Cold Steve Austin in a Four Man No DQ Elimination match in order to become your new WWF World Heavyweight Champion.

Twenty-four hours later, Bret Hart is set to defend his title against the master & ruler of the world, Psycho Sid.

Also Twenty-four hours ago, a ‘huge’ woman who isn’t called Chyna (yet) choked the hell out of Marlena, which left Goldust visibly distraught.

So without any further ado, let’s get started with the one thing that everybody specifically tuned in to watch, & that is, Psycho Sid vs. Bret Hart! Can Bret retain his championship, or will Sid cut this party short?

MATCHES-

1)    Marc Mero (w/ Sable) vs. Savio Vega (w/ Nation of Domination).

2)    Rocky Maivia vs. Leif Cassidy.

3)    The Hardy Boys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. The Headbangers (Mosh & Thrasher).

4)    Owen Hart (w/ Clarence Mason) vs. Flash Funk (w/ The Funkettes).

5)    Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs. Bart Gunn.

6)    Bret Hart (c) vs. Psycho Sid {WWF World Heavyweight Championship Match}.

Bret Hart vs. Psycho Sid: Take One


Bret Hart & Psycho Sid are ready to wrestle, but they have no idea what's coming...
Bret Hart & Psycho Sid are ready to wrestle, but they have no idea what's coming...

Bret Hart & Psycho Sid make their respective entrances as Jerry Lawler can’t believe that his own hometown of Nashville is going nuts for Bret. Looks like good ol’ Jerry is still upset over the fact that Bret Hart eliminated him from the 1997 Royal Rumble match.

Bret & Sid are staring each other down in the ring. This is it. The WWF Championship is at stake here. Whoever wins this match and— BAW GAWD! Stone Cold slides into the ring & attacks Bret Hart!

The Texas Rattlesnake even clips Sid’s knee out. Psycho Sid sells the hell out of that move by yelling ‘DAMMIT!’ three times in a row right in front of the camera. A bunch of officials, Pat Patterson & Jerry Brisco escort Austin backstage in the end.


"Dammit...Dammit...Dammit!"

Sid is limping now, & when the referee checks on him, Sid delivers a quote totally befitting that particular situation: “The motherf*cker hit me like an a*shole!”

People cheer on Sid to fight, but Sid’s “severe knee injury” prevents him from doing so.

The feed immediately cuts to HBK’s promo from ‘Thursday RAW Thursday’ without any warning. Do not worry though, the title match will take place later on in this show. Sid won’t allow that ‘motherf*cker’ (his words) Steve Austin to take this golden opportunity away from him.

1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Hardy Boyz Bret Hart Stone Cold Steve Austin WWF Old School Leisure Reading
Kartik Arry
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
WWE News: Monday Night Raw viewership bounces back
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Monday Night Raw Viewership Hits All-Time Low
RELATED STORY
Ranking all 25 years of Raw
RELATED STORY
5 things that could’ve made WWE Raw 25 better
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Post-Extreme Rules Raw bounces back from...
RELATED STORY
The 50 most liked WWE Instagram photos of all-time
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New number one contenders for the Tag Team...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Matt Hardy injured, team with Bray Wyatt...
RELATED STORY
5 ways in which WWE can improve RAW
RELATED STORY
WWF Monday night RAW review: January 20th, 1997
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us