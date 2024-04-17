Major returns, untapped potential, & more - 5 WWE stars who should join Uncle Howdy following his return

WWE has been teasing the return of Uncle Howdy in recent weeks. When Bray Wyatt returned to the promotion at Extreme Rules 2022, he teased wrestling fans with cryptic messages and QR codes during RAW and SmackDown.

The same thing appears to be happening now and this could mean Uncle Howdy is on his way back to television. Bray Wyatt tragically passed away last year but the company could pay tribute to him by forming a new faction in his honor.

Listed below are five WWE stars who should join Uncle Howdy following his return:

#5. Liv Morgan should be a part of Uncle Howdy's faction in WWE

Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish her Women's World Championship last night on WWE RAW due to injury. The Judgment Day member injured her AC joint during the backstage attack by Liv Morgan last week.

Morgan confronted Ripley with a giant smile on her face last night on the red brand and appears to be proud of her work. If Uncle Howdy returns as a heel character, Morgan would be a great addition to his faction.

#4. Cameron Grimes has been wasting away on the main roster

Bron Breakker absolutely demolished Cameron Grimes this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. Cameron Grimes showed a lot of promise in NXT and is a former North American Champion. He also had an entertaining rivalry with LA Knight over the Million Dollar Championship in WWE NXT back in the day.

Grimes has not accomplished anything major on the main roster so far and it seems like the promotion doesn't have any plans for him. Uncle Howdy could see untapped potential in the 30-year-old and recruit him to his faction in the weeks ahead.

#3. Chad Gable could leave Alpha Academy behind

Chad Gable has been determined to capture the Intercontinental Championship ever since he lost to Gunther last September, with his daughter crying in the front row. He battled Sami Zayn in the main event of last night's WWE RAW but came up short once again. After the match, Gable brutally attacked Zayn in front of his wife in the front row.

Gable could decide to turn to the dark side after failing to become champion once again. He has never held a singles title during his WWE tenure, and could approach Uncle Howdy for guidance in the weeks ahead.

#2. Braun Strowman could return to his roots

Bray Wyatt introduced Braun Strowman to the WWE Universe several years ago and the veteran may decide to keep The Eater of Worlds' vision alive in WWE. Strowman has been out of action with a neck issue since last May but could be getting ready to return.

The Monster of All Monsters recently stated that Chad Gable deserves to be champion and would like to see if happen one day. He and Gable could potentially join Uncle Howdy to create another powerful heel faction on WWE television.

#1. Alexa Bliss could reunite with Uncle Howdy

Alexa Bliss has not been seen on WWE television since her loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023. Uncle Howdy appeared on the jumbotron after the match and mocked the former champion. Bliss has been on a hiatus ever since and has welcomed a child to her family with her husband, popular musician Ryan Cabrera.

Little Miss Bliss may be returning to the company soon and she could very well reunite with Uncle Howdy to honor Bray Wyatt. She was paired with The Fiend for a while before betraying him at WrestleMania 37. The veteran may have had a change of heart in the past three years and could decide to pay homage to her fallen friend upon her return to the company.

