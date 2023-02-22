Major WrestleMania match announcement, accepting title open challenge - 5 ways Logan Paul could return to WWE RAW

Logan Paul is one of the biggest stars in the world, and since 2022, he has been one of the biggest names in WWE. The social media influencer, actor, and amateur boxer signed with World Wrestling Entertainment last year.

His first-ever match took place nearly a year ago at WrestleMania 38. He teamed up with The Miz to battle The Mysterios. He's since had two big singles matches and competed in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, where he and Ricochet had one of the most impressive spots.

The Maverick isn't yet confirmed to compete at WWE WrestleMania, but he's recently been having issues with Seth Rollins while publicly making it known he wants to fight John Cena. He also appeared at Elimination Chamber, so he's far from done in the company.

A return to the red brand to build up a match at WrestleMania certainly seems possible, especially given how often his name is brought up by commentators and superstars alike.

Below are five ways Logan Paul could return to WWE RAW.

#5. He could challenge Seth Rollins to a match at WrestleMania

As noted, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul have had issues with each other in recent weeks. The two were both in the 2023 Royal Rumble, and The Maverick even eliminated Rollins from the bout.

Besides that big moment, Rollins has regularly put down Paul, eviscerating the social media megastar whenever he's being interviewed. This seemingly led to Logan Paul attacking Seth and costing him the United States Championship in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Logan could return to WWE RAW and challenge Seth Rollins to a major match at WrestleMania. While inexperienced, Paul has already proven himself highly talented and confident. That could lead to him making a major challenge.

#4. Logan Paul could accept a United States Championship open challenge

While Logan Paul could return to WWE RAW to take on the WrestleMania challenge, there's also a chance that he could return to television to accept one instead. In this scenario, Logan could accept an open challenge.

The United States Championship is a prestigious title. The belt has often been defended in open challenges, where the defending champ will fight whoever steps up to them. John Cena is perhaps the most notable example of a star holding regular United States Championship open challenges.

Austin Theory is the reigning champion. He might hold an open challenge for his coveted belt, and Logan Paul could be the person to accept. If The Maverick then shockingly wins the belt, the moment could go viral on social media.

#3. The Maverick could return to Miz TV

The Miz on Miz TV

Logan Paul's beginnings in WWE were indeed interesting. The Maverick became friends with and a student of former world champion The Miz, often standing by his side in the lead-up to WrestleMania, where the two beat The Mysterios.

Unfortunately, Paul was betrayed by The Miz immediately after. He got his revenge by battling The A-Lister at SummerSlam and soundly defeating him. The two have seemingly never made up since.

Given that The Miz was talking about Logan when having Seth as a guest on Miz TV, he might invite his student-turned-foe to appear on the show again. They may reconnect and find common ground based on their animosity toward The Architect.

#2. Logan Paul could ambush Seth Rollins again on WWE RAW

Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul is the type of person who wants as many eyes on him as possible so he can make as much money as possible. His entire career in the public space has been based on getting attention. With that being said, he has a mean streak.

Costing Rollins the United States Championship was vindictive and showed a devious side to The Maverick. He may explore this side further whenever he appears on WWE RAW next.

Paul may get violent and ambush Seth Rollins, this time in a more physical manner. He already cost Seth two major opportunities, first at the Royal Rumble and then at the Elimination Chamber.

Could he attempt to injure Seth and cost him an appearance at WrestleMania next?

#1. He could interrupt John Cena's return on WWE RAW

John Cena is returning to WWE RAW

John Cena is returning to WWE RAW. The news emerged that the sixteen-time world champion would appear on the red brand in under two weeks. It isn't yet known what he'll be doing on the show.

The Champ was last seen in a WWE ring at the end of 2022. He last appeared on RAW to celebrate 20 years of Cena in WWE. Fans are always excited to see him back, but few may be more intrigued by his appearance than Logan.

Logan Paul has clarified that he wants a match against John Cena. The Maverick could interrupt the big return and crash the party to throw down a major challenge. They could fight that night or plant the seeds for the future, but regardless, a bout between John and Logan could be on the horizon.

