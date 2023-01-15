"Marry me" - When Bloodline member proposed to former WWE star in front of her future husband

In 2012, CM Punk, managed by Paul Heyman, worked on a storyline with John Cena in WWE. On the September 24, 2012, episode of Monday Night RAW, Punk called out then-referee Brad Maddox for costing him a match against Cena despite having his foot on the rope. Although Maddox apologized, Punk verbally attacked him. He also called then-RAW General Manager AJ Lee an idiot for not firing him.

Lee then headed to the ring to confront Punk and Heyman. However, the current Bloodline's Wise Man surprisingly got on one knee and proposed to the former Divas Champion.

"Marry me AJ. Marry me and I promise you your wildest fantasies of power will be realized beyond belief. Think. Think AJ about all the power couples we're gonna drop. Brad and Angelina, Bill and Hillary, Triple H and Stephanie. We will be the most powerful, we will be the most influential couple in sports entertainment history," Heyman said.

The Bloodline member continued:

"Together, we will rule the WWE Universe because AJ think about this, I'll come up with all the ideas and you, you can take credit for all of my brilliance. Because AJ, baby, don't be offended, I like them young, dumb, uninhibited, and ambitious." [From 0:18 to 1:25]

Lee seemed to be thinking about Heyman's proposal as she smiled before suddenly slapping the 57-year-old across the face. Punk and his manager looked shocked as the then-RAW General Manager left the ring.

The former WWE Divas Champion is currently married to CM Punk

AJ Lee started her wrestling training in 2007. That same year, the 35-year-old reportedly started dating her trainer, Jay Lethal. The couple, however, eventually broke up. After joining WWE in 2009, the former Divas Champion dated some of her co-workers, including Trent Beretta and CM Punk.

Lee's romance with Punk, however, turned serious. The two wrestlers were best friends for several years before they started dating. In June 2014, the couple tied the knot. They have now been married for over eight years.

