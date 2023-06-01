Massive Triple Threat featuring Roman Reigns, epic WWE debut - Top 4 Bray Wyatt matches as The Fiend

Bray Wyatt is one of the most unique and charismatic superstars in WWE history. Throughout his time in World Wrestling Entertainment, he's competed under a number of names and gimmicks, most of which he has somehow morphed into one character.

Be it Husky Harris, the swamp-dwelling cult leader, The Fiend, the Firefly Fun House, and his current incarnation, Bray Wyatt has managed to create a number of unique gimmicks that have helped him maintain a top role in wrestling and amass a large fanbase. Now there's speculation that one of those gimmicks could be returning.

The Fiend has allegedly been discussed to return. While scoopers and reporters vary in credibility, many fans are ecstatic at the thought of the demented horroric clown persona returning to television. To many, The Fiend was Bray's best work yet.

In honor of the character's reported return, this article will look at four of Bray Wyatt's top matches under the persona. These aren't all five-star classics, but they're very memorable in one way or another. What bouts are on the list?

Below are the top four Bray Wyatt matches in WWE as The Fiend.

#4. Finn Balor vs. The Fiend at WWE SummerSlam 2019

WWE SummerSlam 2019 took place on August 11th from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The card was headlined by Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship in front of 16,000+ fans.

The show is also notable for featuring the debut of The Fiend. Bray's new persona had appeared on RAW prior to the event, but his official in-ring debut took place against Finn Balor at the summer spectacular.

The bout was kept short, lasting for less than four minutes. The Fiend dominated Balor, but above all else, the focus was on his incredible presentation. New theme music, a haunting lantern, and a creepy mask made for an atmosphere that was unlike anything else in the industry.

#3. Daniel Bryan vs. The Fiend at Royal Rumble 2020

The Royal Rumble took place on January 26th, 2020, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, in front of around 42,000 eager fans. Naturally, the show featured two Royal Rumble Matches. Notably, Edge made his in-ring return at the event.

The Fiend battled Daniel Bryan at the WWE Royal Rumble. This was a rematch from their bout at Survivor Series, and thus the company upped the ante and made the contest a Strap Match. Bray Wyatt's coveted Universal Championship was on the line.

Bray Wyatt, especially under The Fiend gimmick, didn't have many long matches, but this bout was more intense than most. Wyatt and Bryan fought for over 17 minutes, but The Leader Of The Yes Movement ultimately lost following a Chokeslam variation and the Mandible Claw.

#2. The Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36

WWE WrestleMania 36 was a memorable show that made history in a handful of ways. The event was the first two-night WrestleMania, a trend that has continued in the years since.

The show was also the first, and thankfully only, WrestleMania to take place in front of no live fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show was very bizarre as it was a taped show primarily filmed at the WWE Performance Center. Even more strange was the "match" featuring John Cena and The Fiend. The bout was 13 minutes long, but it needs to be seen to be believed.

The two former World Champions fought in a Firefly Fun House Match, which ultimately proved to be a cinematic match that walked through John Cena's career from the perspective of Wyatt and Cena's critics.

The "match" also featured bizarre moments such as John Cena joining the New World Order with Bray Wyatt doing his best impression of Eric Bischoff. Whatever this spectacle was, it will be remembered for a long time.

#1. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend at Payback 2020

WWE Payback took place on August 30th, 2020, just one week after SummerSlam. Much like WrestleMania in the previous entry, this show featured zero live fans in attendance due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead of airing at the Performance Center, however, it took place at the ThunderDome.

The main event of the show featured Roman Reigns battling The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship. Roman had returned the week prior at SummerSlam, attacking both men.

Roman Reigns won the match in just 12 minutes, and The Fiend's role in the bout wasn't particularly memorable, however, this match is extremely important. Roman won the WWE Universal Championship at this show and has held it ever since.

While it may not be a showcase for The Fiend, the importance of the match makes it worthy of being on this list.

