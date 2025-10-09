WWE Crown Jewel is around the corner, and Triple and Co. are pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable event.The rumor mill is also abuzz with speculations ahead of the upcoming premium live event. While a report has revealed John Cena's opponent in his last match, another has noted the reason behind Becky Lynch's absence from Crown Jewel.Let's check out the top 4 rumors making rounds in the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut ahead of WWE's upcoming event in Perth, Australia:#1. John Cena's final WWE opponent revealedJohn Cena is set to don his wrestling boots for the last time on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event. While WWE has yet to announce the Cenation Leader's opponent for his last-ever wrestling match, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the spot could go to Gunther.Meltzer noted that the company will host a tournament to decide Cena's final opponent, and The Ring General is slated to win it.Gunther is currently on the sidelines. He was last seen in action at SummerSlam, where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk.#2. Andrade was released from WWE due to wellness policy violationsAndrade recently departed World Wrestling Entertainment after returning to the company last year. The former United States Champion did not take long to rejoin AEW, as he showed up on Dynamite last week. Following his return, PWInsider reported that Andrade was outright fired from the global juggernaut due to multiple wellness policy violations. It was also noted that the company did not enforce the 90-day non-compete, and hence, the Mexican was able to show up in AEW just a few weeks later.#3. The reason why Becky Lynch said she won't be going to Perth for Crown JewelBecky Lynch recently noted that she's tired of how things are currently going for her and won't be making the trip to Perth for Crown Jewel as she needs time to re-evaluate things.Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com revealed the reason behind the Man's statement, noting that she will be taking some time off since she's not booked for WWE's upcoming premium live event. Lynch is expected to be back after a couple of weeks.#4. Santos Escobar re-signs with WWESantos Escobar has been the talk of the town over the last few days, with initial reports noting that he was set to leave the global juggernaut upon the expiry of his contract. The Legado Del Fantasma leader was also removed from the active roster page on the company's official website, making his departure official.However, things took a complete U-turn last night as PWInsider reported that Escobar has signed a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion. It was added that Santos got a much better offer from the company and thus, both parties were able to reach an agreement.