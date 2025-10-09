  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Massive WWE rumors ahead of Crown Jewel 2025

Massive WWE rumors ahead of Crown Jewel 2025

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Oct 09, 2025 20:00 GMT
Images from the Becky Lynch
Images from the Becky Lynch's X handle and WWE.com!

WWE Crown Jewel is around the corner, and Triple and Co. are pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable event.

Ad

The rumor mill is also abuzz with speculations ahead of the upcoming premium live event. While a report has revealed John Cena's opponent in his last match, another has noted the reason behind Becky Lynch's absence from Crown Jewel.

Let's check out the top 4 rumors making rounds in the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut ahead of WWE's upcoming event in Perth, Australia:

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

#1. John Cena's final WWE opponent revealed

John Cena is set to don his wrestling boots for the last time on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event. While WWE has yet to announce the Cenation Leader's opponent for his last-ever wrestling match, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the spot could go to Gunther.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meltzer noted that the company will host a tournament to decide Cena's final opponent, and The Ring General is slated to win it.

Gunther is currently on the sidelines. He was last seen in action at SummerSlam, where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk.

#2. Andrade was released from WWE due to wellness policy violations

Andrade recently departed World Wrestling Entertainment after returning to the company last year. The former United States Champion did not take long to rejoin AEW, as he showed up on Dynamite last week.

Ad
Ad

Following his return, PWInsider reported that Andrade was outright fired from the global juggernaut due to multiple wellness policy violations. It was also noted that the company did not enforce the 90-day non-compete, and hence, the Mexican was able to show up in AEW just a few weeks later.

#3. The reason why Becky Lynch said she won't be going to Perth for Crown Jewel

Becky Lynch recently noted that she's tired of how things are currently going for her and won't be making the trip to Perth for Crown Jewel as she needs time to re-evaluate things.

Ad

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com revealed the reason behind the Man's statement, noting that she will be taking some time off since she's not booked for WWE's upcoming premium live event. Lynch is expected to be back after a couple of weeks.

#4. Santos Escobar re-signs with WWE

Santos Escobar has been the talk of the town over the last few days, with initial reports noting that he was set to leave the global juggernaut upon the expiry of his contract. The Legado Del Fantasma leader was also removed from the active roster page on the company's official website, making his departure official.

However, things took a complete U-turn last night as PWInsider reported that Escobar has signed a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion. It was added that Santos got a much better offer from the company and thus, both parties were able to reach an agreement.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vivek Sharma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications