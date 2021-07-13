3 Reasons why Edge should dethrone Roman Reigns and 3 he shouldn't

Edge is set to face Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2021. Edge vs. Roman Reigns was the original main event of WrestleMania 37 Night Two, but Daniel Bryan was added to the mix, making it a Triple Threat match.

Although Bryan benefited from having a spot in the WrestleMania main event, he admitted that Edge vs. Roman Reigns was a big enough match and that he wasn't needed.

A month before SummerSlam 2021, WWE will have crowds back for only the second pay-per-view this year. The Rated-R Superstar could have a chance at defeating Reigns, although the vast majority of fans wouldn't prefer it.

Roman Reigns takes out Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal title!

Even then, we will play the devil's advocate and look at reasons why Edge should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and why he shouldn't.

#3. Should dethrone Roman Reigns: Edge is a special attraction with a lot of benefits

Edge on SmackDown

Edge winning the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns would be a big deal. If he does win the title then he will be another "part-time" champion, leading to a lot of complaints.

But what many WWE fans don't realize about him is that he isn't like the average part-timer. When he has a run-in WWE, he is present week in and week out. Compare it to Brock Lesnar or Goldberg, for example, who don't need to appear every week even when they are actively in a feud.

John Cena is another name that does this, although his appearances have drastically reduced in the past year. However, since his part-time run started in 2015, he was a part of regular programs for a few years until his appearances started to decrease more.

Edge doesn't have the same obligations in Hollywood, and when he has a run-in WWE, he appears frequently. This doesn't necessarily mean that he would be a full-time superstar since he would still only be likely to wrestle at pay-per-views.

The build up to this match has been so go good it has me thinking Edge might win despite thinking Roman Reigns won't be losing the title for a while yet!

Edge would be a big change from Roman Reigns, but he is a special attraction that can bring ratings for the Blue brand. Since the SmackDown on FOX deal is the biggest that WWE has ever had, they have made it the true A-show of the company.

The Rated-R Superstar fits the bill and is a big enough star to carry the SmackDown brand from Reigns, even as a part-time Universal Champion. All WWE needs to do is avoid making the same mistakes that they did with Brock Lesnar during his 500+ day Universal Championship reign.

