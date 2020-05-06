Who will walk out of Money In The Bank as the WWE Champion?

Money In The Bank is just a few days away, and the company has managed to build some good rivalries and matches for the event following WrestleMania 36 behind closed doors.

Some of the big matches that will take place during the event will include the Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Matches, the Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, and the SmackDown’s Women’s Championship match between Bayley and Tamina.

However, the biggest match from RAW will be between the two faces of the brand as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his belt against a man who is all too used to leading the Red brand, Seth Rollins.

The Monday Night Messiah has his eyes set on the title that McIntyre won at WrestleMania 36 from Brock Lesnar, and we expect them to have a great match at the event.

With a lot of possible outcomes to match, we will look at the 5 possible endings to the WWE Championship match between The Scottish Psychopath and The Messiah.

#5 Seth Rollins wins clean

A heel Seth Rollins has been a good WWE Champion before too

Seth Rollins has emerged as RAW’s premier heel over the past six months. After his turn following the events of Survivor Series, the Superstar has completely changed in character and has become The Monday Night Messiah of RAW.

Rollins had an extended rivalry with Kevin Owens that involved several Superstars and was stretched for over five months. The two had their showdown at WrestleMania 36, where Owens picked up the victory after a big spot where he leaped off the WrestleMania sign and landed on Rollins who laid motionless on the announce table.

Advertisement

While Owens has been away, Rollins has gotten the chance to push further as a heel and went after the new WWE Champion straight away. While McIntyre is the new star who is building well on RAW, one must not forget how accomplished Rollins is and he could end up surprising the WWE Universe at Money In The Bank.

With that in mind, we could see Rollins defeat Mcintyre clean after delivering a series of Stomps to shake up the RAW roster once again and shock the WWE Universe. This will allow WWE to mix things up for the fans, and allow Rollins to continue his great heel work at the top of the roster before he meets his match down the line.