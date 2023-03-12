The Machine Brian Cage could make his way to WWE once his current deal with AEW expires. Cage is a former IMPACT World Champion and is a current Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

IN AEW, he's only held the FTW Title, which was gifted to him by Taz. Despite his physical gifts, Cage hasn't always been booked atop the young promotion.

He was featured as a member of Team Taz, but after the group disbanded, The Machine sporadically appeared on the company's programming. For reasons unknown, Cage didn't appear on Rampage or Dynamite for several months.

His re-emergence on TV came as a member of the Embassy alongside Prince Nana caught the attention of many fans as they thought Cage would get a much-deserved push. The trio captured ROH gold but haven't come out on top in many of their matches in AEW.

Cage's current deal expires at the end of the month, and WWE has reportedly shown interest. If he does jump to WWE, here are four potential opponents for The Machine Brian Cage.

#4. Bronson Reed is a tough test for anyone

Bronson Reed has established himself as a no-nonsense, hard-hitting powerhouse. He initially did so in NXT and then in IMPACT and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Does that sound like someone similar to Brian Cage? The same might be said about Bobby Lashley, but Cage and Lashley squared off while both were with IMPACT Wrestling. Lashley was on his way back to WWE, so he lost to The Machine.

Cage is athletic enough that he can battle big guys and smaller stars. His impressive work rate in the ring would be on display even more against a performer the size of Reed.

#3. Sheamus also prides himself on his physique

Sheamus is a featured star on SmackDown.

Due to his recent career renaissance, Sheamus has become a fan favorite. His matches against Gunther and alliance with The Brawling Brutes have reinvigorated The Celtic Warrior.

Sheamus has proven that he can take a beating, and Cage would be more than willing to give him one. He's not as multi-faceted as The Machine, but Sheamus can get fans on his side with his bludgeoning offense.

Since he's been in WWE for so long, the multi-time champion has faced many of the current stars. A fresh feud against someone like a debuting Brian Cage would be a new challenge.

#2. Could a Machine take out a Monster like Braun Strowman?

Strowman returned to WWE last fall.

Some fans and analysts will likely mention that Cage and Brock Lesnar should square off in the ring. Lesnar only competes for big-money matches, titles, or spectacles like his bout against Omos at WrestleMania 39.

If the former IMPACT World Champion joins WWE, his profile may not be high enough just yet for Lesnar to take notice. Someone who has also battled physical monsters is Braun Strowman. He's one himself, but he's also battled Omos, Lesnar, and Gunther.

The Monster of All Monsters would also test Cage's limits due to his overwhelming size. If Cage can pull off his moves on someone like Strowman, it would only help his cause.

#1. Seth Rollins is one of the tops stars in WWE

Rollins has taken on many challenges throughout his career.

Seth Rollins is the perfect opponent for any professional wrestler. He can work a mic and is a multi-faceted star inside the ring. The Visionary can utilize high-flying moves like a Phoenix Splash and use his forearm as a bludgeoning tool.

Because of his versatility, Rollins is a dream opponent for many stars. Since he hasn't had that WrestleMania main event, he's instead been thrust into big-profile matches. His feud with Edge and his upcoming bout against Logan Paul are proof of that fact.

The former Universal Champion always brings it in the ring, so he would certainly be a marquee name for Cage to face in WWE. The two could trade impressive feats of athleticism.

Who do you think Brain Cage should face if he joins WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes