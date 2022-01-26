5 of the most underrated Royal Rumble returns of all time 

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most exciting yearly events. To many, the highlight of a Royal Rumble match is the many possible surprise entrants. Whether it's a superstar returning to competition, a legend making a special appearance or a long-awaited debut, it is this unpredictability that makes Rumble matches so exciting.

Unfortunately, not every Rumble surprise takes the wrestling world by storm. For every Edge in 2020, there's a Michael Cole in 2012 and that is to be expected. However, there is another interesting category of surprise Rumble entrants.

In this list, we will look into five Royal Rumble returns that were actually good but are not as often brought up as some others. This is possibly because they were overshadowed by something else in the match, a degree of predictability that ruined the surprise or something else the wrestler in question may have done soon after in their own careers.

#5. Booker T: Royal Rumble 2011

A star-studded match with the likes of CM Punk, John Cena and Randy Orton among others, the 2011 Rumble was also memorable for two surprising returns. Booker T and Kevin Nash.

Booker, who was the first of those surprises, made his way to the ring as the number 21 entrant in the match. During this time, the New Nexus had been dominating the match and had systematically disposed of each new entrant who came out.

Booker T's appearance was met with enthusiasm by the crowd and also by Matt Striker, whose excited comment of "I'm marking out bro!" risked overshadowing Booker's return as it was happening. Despite lasting just over a minute in the Royal Rumble match, Booker was able to show off all his signature moves and performed his classic Spinaroonie, much to the joy of the audience.

However, Booker's Rumble return would soon fall by the wayside, thanks in no small part to Booker T himself. On the Smackdown after the 2011 Rumble, Booker would reassert himself as a full-time member of the brand as its new color commentator.

Despite wrestling sporadically for a brief time from that point on, Booker became more well known for his commentary. His genuine enthusiasm and meme-worthy exclamations often made him the highlight of certain portions of the show.

In addition to announcing roles he maintains on and off to this day, Booker would also enjoy a tenure as Smackdown's general manager and become a two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee. Booker's firm transition into a non-wrestling character is likely the reason why his return in the 2011 Rumble was so quickly forgotten.

That being said, The pop of the crowd upon hearing his theme music, the shocked faces of CM Punk and the Nexus are certainly worth a watch again. Booker also showed that he had not lost a single step in a WWE ring, and it all makes up for the ideal template of a successful Rumble return and should be talked about more when discussing iconic Rumble returns.

