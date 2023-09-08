New Bloodline member to debut? 5 possible finishes for Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles is set for WWE SmackDown this week. Seeds for this match were planted last week when the two superstars engaged in a physical confrontation. Styles took out Jimmy with a right hand but was jumped by Solo Sikoa.

Jimmy then cost Styles his match against Solo Sikoa in the main event of SmackDown. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion also reaffirmed his loyalty to The Bloodline during the closing moments of the show.

With that said, here are five possible finishes for Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown:

#5. AJ Styles picks up a clean win

AJ Styles finished up his feud with Karrion Kross before Payback 2023. The Phenomenal One confronted one-half of The Usos after he disrespected Mia Yim during a backstage segment with Adam Pearce. Styles told Jimmy no one wanted him on SmackDown, and that led to their brawl.

One possible outcome for Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles could be in favor of The Phenomenal One. Styles is a seasoned performer and still one of the best when it comes to in-ring skills. He picks up a clean win over Jimmy at number five.

#4. Solo Sikoa helps his brother win the match

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy may have been at odds, but it did not stop Jimmy from helping his younger brother in the main event of SmackDown last week. The big brother stopped Styles from hitting the Phenomenal Forearm, allowing Solo to grab the win.

At number four of the possible outcome for Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles, we have Solo Sikoa repaying the favor by helping his brother win the match. Jimmy seems to be wanting to re-enter The Bloodline, and Sikoa could help him get back.

#3. The Good Brothers desert AJ Styles

The Good Brothers do not want to get into The Bloodline’s business. This is what they tried to tell AJ Styles and Mia Yim last Friday on WWE SmackDown. The leader of the O.C. decided to take care of business himself.

Another possible outcome of the match between Styles and Jimmy could see Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson finally turn their backs on their long-time friend, leading to Styles embarking on yet another solo run.

#2. Cody Rhodes shows up during Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles

Adam Pearce said a superstar from RAW will be traded to SmackDown after Cody Rhodes brought Jey Uso to the red brand.

The American Nightmare clearly has a huge card up his sleeve, and he might throw it in the form of an unannounced appearance on the blue brand this week.

Cody Rhodes could appear during the final moments of the match to take care of Solo Sikoa. The interference could allow AJ Styles to pick up the win against Jimmy Uso. Rhodes could then explain his actions on RAW the next week.

#1. A new Bloodline member debuts

The Bloodline is all over the place, and it’s just insane to think about it. A lot of the young Anoa'i family members are training to become wrestlers. Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga, is honing his craft at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling training school in Houston, Texas.

We got Jacob Fatu in MLW. Even if WWE doesn’t want to include a relative of The Usos or Roman Reigns in the storyline, they can always put Xyon Quinn or Bronson Reed into the mix because of their Samoan roots.

What are your predictions for Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles? Let us know in the comments section below!

