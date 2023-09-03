New titles introduced, top star leaves the show? 5 possible surprises on WWE RAW following Payback

The WWE RAW following Payback is not to be missed, especially after what went down at the premium live event this past Saturday. The upcoming edition of the red brand will emanate live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Already announced for the WWE RAW following Payback is the Intercontinental Championship match between defending champion Gunther and challenger Chad Gable. Plus, Glass-Bros (Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle) take on The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a tornado tag team match.

Expand Tweet

Fans can expect a lot of twists and turns, maybe even a major surprise appearance, on the September 4, 2023 episode of the red brand. With that said, here are 5 possible surprises that could go down on WWE RAW following Payback.

#5. Dominik Mysterio finds himself in an intergender match

Dominik Mysterio cost Raquel Rodriguez her Women’s World Championship match against Rhea Ripley last night at Payback. Big Mami Cool vowed to take her anger out on the NXT North American Champion during a backstage interview with Byron Saxton.

Expand Tweet

The fallout from Payback could see Raquel Rodriguez go after Dominik Mysterio. Fans might see an angle where Big Mami Cool destroys 'The World’s Most Dangerous Man'. Another possible surprise could see Dom face Raquel in the first singles intergender match of his young career.

#4. WWE RAW following Payback gets new tag team titles

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had a grueling Steel City Street Fight against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) at WWE Payback. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match saw Owens sporting a rare crimson mask in one of the most shocking visuals of the night. Despite putting up a fight, the champions lost their match and the titles to the challengers thanks to interference from the rest of Judgment Day.

Expand Tweet

The post-Payback WWE RAW could see The Judgment Day unveil a brand new set of tag team titles. The faction could bring back the World Tag Team Championship since RAW has the world titles for both men and women. This could allow SmackDown to reintroduce the WWE Tag Team Championship and have a tournament to determine the new tag team champions on the blue brand.

#3. Drew McIntyre turns heel on Matt Riddle

Drew McIntyre is on the verge of snapping. It may only be a matter of time before Karrion Kross’s poison does its works and cause the Scottish Warrior to turn into the Scottish Psychopath and wreck everyone, including his tag team partner Matt Riddle, on the RAW roster.

Expand Tweet

McIntyre and Riddle are set to square off against the Viking Raiders on WWE RAW following Payback. A potential defeat at the hands of Erik and Ivar might cause McIntyre to turn on Riddle, becoming the heel fans have been waiting on for months.

#2. Chad Gable ends Gunther’s historic title reign

Chad Gable is one of the three men in WWE thus far with a clean victory over Gunther. It is safe to say that Master Gable has become a huge threat to the Ring General’s history-making reign as Intercontinental Champion.

With a rematch between the two for the title set for RAW this week, fans could witness history in the form of Chad Gable finally beating Gunther. The WWE Universe has been clamoring a Chad Gable title run and that could kick off on the red brand this week.

#1. Cody Rhodes moves to SmackDown

Cody Rhodes used his influence to bring Jey Uso to RAW in a surprising announcement at Payback 2023. The American Nightmare admitted he leveraged his pull to put Main Event Jey on a solo trajectory during his appearance on the Grayson Waller Effect.

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso’s transfer to RAW, however, might not have been without some sort of deal. It is possible that Cody Rhodes could move to SmackDown since the red brand now has Jey Uso. The American Nightmare’s potential move to the blue brand could lead to his rumored feud with John Cena.

What are your predictions for WWE RAW following Payback? Let us know in the comments section below!

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here