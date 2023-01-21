2-time WWE Women's Champion addresses whether she would compete in the Royal Rumble if she received an invitation from Triple H

Former WWE Superstar Jazz recently addressed the possibility of participating in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

In 2001, Jazz signed with the Stamford-based promotion. She spent about three years as an active competitor, during which she held the Women's Championship on two occasions. However, she got released from her contract in 2004. Although The 49-year-old returned in 2006, the company let her go again in 2007.

During a live stream on K&S Wrestlefest, a fan asked the former Women's Champion if she would return to the company after nearly 17 years of absence to compete in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

"And if I was, why would I tell you? So I can lose my spot before I get there? That's the biggest kayfabe of all time," Jazz answered.

The two-time Women's Champion also addressed whether she would compete in the Royal Rumble if she received an invitation from WWE and Triple H.

"Truthfully, right now, I probably couldn't. My knees are that f***ed up (...) I can get in there, do my little jab sequence real quick — bop, bop, bop — and get taken out," she added. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Jazz enjoyed working with Trish Stratus during her time in WWE

During her three-year run in the Stamford-based promotion, Jazz shared the ring with several opponents, including WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The 49-year-old even won both her Women's Championships from Stratus.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on an episode of UnSkripted, Jazz recalled working with the 7-time Women's Champion.

"I have a couple of favorite moments with Trish. The first one on RAW when I first won the Women's Title from her. That was a great moment. Just out of the blue, they decided to give it to me on RAW, not even on Pay-Per-View. That was huge. Then my second and probably the biggest achievement in my career is probably going into WrestleMania XVIII as the Women's Champion and leaving out as the WWE Women's Champion, being the first African-American woman to do that," she said. [18:25 - 19:17]

