3-time WWE Women's Champion was "creepy towards the guys," says Rene Dupree 

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently disclosed which female star was "creepy towards the guys" during his time in the company.

Dupree signed with the Stamford-based company in 2002. He spent about a year in developmental before moving to the main roster in 2003. The 39-year-old spent nearly four years as an active competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown before eventually requesting his release in July 2007. During his time in WWE, the Canadian wrestler shared the locker room with several female legends, including Trish Stratus, Lita, Ivory, and Molly Holly.

During the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree answered a fan's question about which Diva was "creepy towards the guys" in WWE during his time.

"Ivory. No, Ivory was like very open. She was like one of the dudes. Like she would talk about it didn't matter. I loved her. (...) No, no, I loved her to death. I thought she was great. She would like be watching the monitor and like, 'oh, look at Randy's thighs.' It's like making comments like that. Oh yeah, I loved her to death. She was great," he said. [1:29:03 - 1:29:03]

Rene Dupree commented on Mandy Rose earning a million dollars from FanTime after leaving WWE

During the same episode of Cafe de Rene, Rene Dupree commented on former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose earning a million dollars from her FanTime page in December after getting fired from the Stamford-based company.

The former Tag Team Champion was surprised by the news and even joked about opening an OnlyFans account.

"[Rene is gonna open an OnlyFans account] Yeah, yeah, just give me six weeks I gotta get my washboard abs back and yeah, I'll be pulling out the thong," he said. [23:04 - 23:19]

