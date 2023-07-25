31-year-old Anoa'i family member is ready to get involved in The Bloodline storyline immediately, claims WWE Hall of Famer

As Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are feuding on SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed the possibility of seeing two more Anoa'i family members get involved in The Bloodline storyline.

After nearly three years of dominating the Stamford-based company, The Bloodline recently crumbled after The Usos turned on their Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, and younger brother, Solo Sikoa. Jey Uso will now go head-to-head against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for the title at SummerSlam.

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, a fan asked Booker T if he believes Reigns' and The Usos' cousins Zilla and Jacob Fatu could get involved in The Bloodline storyline. The current NXT color commentator pointed out that Jacob could get immediately involved while Zilla is not yet ready.

"You know, I was sitting here just wondering that myself. I just didn't wanna say it. But no, I'm just saying The Bloodline can grow, you know, exponentially. Just think, and to be able to add those pieces when one's least expect it, can you imagine? So, this thing can last, you know, another two years. Because Zilla, he's gonna be, you know, on ice for another six months at least [laughs]. I'm just playing. No, Zilla, he's gonna be ready with the next year," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"And of course Jacob, he's ready to go right now. But it's just a matter of finding the right place, the right time to actually pull the trigger on something like that because I know the fans would go absolutely nuts." [1:25:12 - 1:26:05]

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at SummerSlam could result in a significant change in WWE, believes Booker T. Check out his comments here.

Zilla Fatu wants to be like the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, recently made his in-ring debut at Booker T's promotion, Reality of Wrestling. Meanwhile, he had previously expressed his desire to join his cousins in WWE.

The current Reality of Wrestling star also revealed in an interview with the المصارع YouTube channel that he wanted to be like his cousin, Roman Reigns.

"Since my size, I would say Roman. Roman, he's very... He's know what he's doing. Every move that he does is a story. [The in-ring psychology?] Yeah, right, right. So, he's not just doing it just because, like he's doing it because he already has the next move made. And the reason why I can connect with his style of wrestling because he controls everything within a match. And I wanna be able to do the same thing. I wanna be able to control, you know, everything as far as, you know, the psychology part. [You want to be the ring general?] Yeah, I mean who doesn't, who doesn't wanna be? [You have to be at the top to do this] Yeah, obviously I will," he said.

A top superstar (not Jey Uso) wants revenge on Roman Reigns. Check out his comments here.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use Booker's quotes from this article.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here