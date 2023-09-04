33-year-old WWE star reflects on concussion he suffered wrestling Drew McIntyre 

Drew McIntyre is one of the toughest WWE Superstars from an in-ring standpoint. The fanbase, by and large, loves this aspect of the Scotsman, who has never been reputed as a danger to work with. However, accidents happen.

Riddick Moss recently spoke on NotSam Wrestling about his match against the former WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber 2022. The bout was part of McIntyre's WrestleMania storyline vs. Baron Corbin.

During the hard-hitting contest, Drew McIntyre whipped Riddick Moss (FKA Madcap Moss) to the mat, and the latter landed directly on top of his head. While he continued to wrestle and finished the match, Moss looks back at his decision now and is "conflicted" by it:

"I get conflicted on this because, in a sense, there is part of me that is proud going on with that and toughing it out, but at the same time, I don't want to paint the picture that it's good to push through concussions if you do have one or a serious injury. If it is serious, you have to stop," Riddick Moss said on NotSam Wrestling.

The 33-year-old further detailed how he admires and loves "toughness" but wouldn't want to set a bad example. When asked if he wanted to play it up a little post-match on the Road to WrestleMania, Moss stated:

"Yes. There was part of me that wanted to tweet that night and play it up like, 'You're damn right I did that,' but we're in this feud with Drew McIntyre and that's his character. I'm a clown in suspenders. I can't be the tough clown in suspenders. We had to be careful, not too careful, because it's easy with Drew and he is so good in his own right, he could easily overcome any respect that Madcap gained." [H/T: Fightful]

Riddick Moss went to work a week later on SmackDown, meaning the concussion was not anything serious at the end of the day.

Drew McIntyre credited Baron Corbin for helping his character get ready for top WWE Superstar

The Scottish Warrior worked a barn-burner of a main event against Roman Reigns at last year's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. According to the former WWE Champion, it's his match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 38 that set him up for bigger things.

Crediting The Lone Wolf as one of the top heels on the WWE roster to the Daily Mail, McIntyre stated:

"It was very cool for Corbin to be cool with it, not cool but understanding of it, being at WrestleMania as the baby face on the rise going onto wrestle Thanos in Roman Reigns after that, I had to be propped up as big as possible and everything was going into that character to try and get him ready." McIntyre said. "The heel's job is to do that, and there is no better heel in the company than Corbin, he is a true heel through and through and he is very giving in matches for such big guy." [H/T: Daily Mail]

Drew McIntyre is currently a WWE RAW Superstar.

