5 feuds WWE has been forced to delay due to COVID-19

A number of blockbuster WWE feuds have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a list of feuds that WWE has delayed due to the global crisis.

Brock Lesnar could've been included in a blockbuster feud by WWE management

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, a number of WWE feuds have been postponed or canceled altogether. While notable Superstars from across WWE's three brands continue to perform every week, a host of noteworthy names have opted to keep themselves off WWE TV and stay home, during the global crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Marquee names such as Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns haven't appeared on WWE TV for a while now. And while it was expected that the two men would be involved in their respective blockbuster feuds this summer, it now looks like fans would have to wait a while before we get to see either 'The Beast Incarnate' or 'The Big Dog' compete in the squared circle.

As things stand though, Reigns and Lesnar aren't the only WWE Superstars who were set to be involved in top-notch feuds. The company has been forced to delay a host of notable rivalries due to the on-going pandemic caused by COVID-19.

In this list, we'll take a look at all the marquee feuds WWE has been forced to delay.

#5 Sami Zayn vs Daniel Bryan

Bryan vs Zayn from WrestleMania 36

Like I previously mentioned, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar aren't the only WWE Superstars who haven't appeared on TV for a while now, as Sami Zayn is also a part of that list.

Amid the massive COVID-19 outbreak, Zayn opted to go off television, which eventually led to WWE forcing him to vacate the Intercontinental Championship. The title was won by Zayn at this year's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view after he pinned Braun Strowman in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match.

The win was historic for Zayn in his rights, as this was the first time in 5 years he won a title in WWE since capturing the NXT Championship.

Zayn even went on to successfully defend the Intercontinental Title against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36, but things eventually came to a distraught end for the former whose title reign was cut short to 65 days after he was stripped off it.

Prior to Zayn refraining himself from competing, it was expected of him to once again defend the title against Bryan and get in a long-term feud with the former WWE Champion and maybe compete against his training partner Drew Gulak.

But, those plans were never to be, as AJ Styles capitalized on the situation and won the vacant IC Title by defeating Bryan in an instant classic on SmackDown.

