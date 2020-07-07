5 Trio factions WWE should create

WWE should definitely consider creating these trio factions.

Here is a list of trio factions which could potentially work out in WWE.

Could one more superstar join forces with the Bryan-Gulak connection?

Factions are possibly the most exciting part of professional wrestling and have been a vital part in WWE. Over the years, factions have played a vital role in professional wrestling, especially in the development of some of the iconic storylines we've witnessed over the years.

Generally, the WWE Universe is treated to multi-person factions and, occasionally, we do witness thrios leave a lasting impression. Factions such as The Shield, New World Order (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall), and the original D-Generation X are still highly-regarded among some of the best groups in professional wrestling.

Recently we've seen a group like The New Day establish its place as one of the greatest factions of all time. The trio of Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods recently celebrated six years together as a group in WWE and also entered their name into the history books as the longest-tenured faction in the company's history. It is not very often that you witness a pro wrestling faction garner such a vast amount of success.

With that being said, WWE could possibly consider forming a few more trio factions, which would definitely add further depth into their respective rosters and considering the fact that WWE has lost quite a handful of trio factions over the past few years and months even, this would seem like a rightful decision.

The likes of The Shield and The O.C were fan-favorite factions, however, after the disbanding of those groups, WWE could potentially add a few more dominant groups.

In this article, I've listed 5 potential three-person factions WWE could create. Let's get to it.

#5 Io Shirai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Io Shirai

The Black Lotus Triad was quite the popular faction in Lucha Underground and consisted of current WWE Superstars Io Shirai, Kairi Sane along with Angela Fong and Mayu Iwatani.

During their time together in the temple, the Black Lotus Triad mainly feuded against Pentagon Jr. and eventually established their place as one of the fan-favorite factions.

Similarly, WWE could build a new faction surrounding Io Shirai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. After all, Shirai was recently assisted by Asuka in the former's win over Sasha Banks on NXT and with Kairi Sane reportedly ready to step down from professional wrestling, I'm sure fans wouldn't mind seeing one last hurrah for 'The Pirate Princess'.

