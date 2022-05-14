5 WWE news stories you missed this week: Veteran reveals why he has left WWE to join AEW, 3-time champion to join The Bloodline? Roman Reigns replaced by top RAW star

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly feature, where we look at some interesting WWE news stories over the past seven days that you might have missed.

A top star is "very likely" to join The Bloodline as the fourth member, according to Jimmy Uso. Roman Reigns has been replaced by a RAW Superstar on the poster for Hell in a Cell. Also, a current champion wants to face Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania.

So, without further ado, let's dive into the five news stories you might have missed this week. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions to the same in the comments section below.

#5 Roman Reigns replaced by top RAW Superstar on the Hell in a Cell poster

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been in the news recently due to reports of his schedule with the company moving forward. The Tribal Chief has reportedly signed a new contract in which he will be working fewer dates and only wrestle on major shows.

WWE has now released a new poster for the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event. In the previous poster, Roman Reigns was advertised. However, he has now been replaced by Monday Night RAW star Cody Rhodes in the poster. It appears that The Tribal Chief will be missing Hell in a Cell and won't defend his titles.

#4 Top RAW Superstar wants to face Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania

One-half of the current RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle wants a one-on-one match against Brock Lesnar. Speaking with Catch Club, Riddle named Lesnar as his dream opponent in the main event of WrestleMania.

“I mean the obvious answer is Brock Lesnar. You know I’ve been wanting that guy for a minute, but he didn’t want me, but now we were kinda like this. I might be able to get in there now. I don’t know if I will like the outcome of the match,” said Riddle.

Riddle has previously stated on many occasions that he wants to face Brock Lesnar. However, The Beast Incarnate has shown no interest in the same. The two briefly collided earlier this year inside the Elimination Chamber. Lesnar would go on to completely destroy all the competitors, win the match, and become WWE Champion.

#3 Jimmy Uso teases 3-time champion joining The Bloodline

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Jimmy Uso says that Naomi joining The Bloodline is ‘very likely’ Jimmy Uso says that Naomi joining The Bloodline is ‘very likely’ 👀 https://t.co/uC18TOGKiW

Roman Reigns and The Usos, aka The Bloodline, have been ruling WWE's roster over the last year. But could we see yet another major addition to this dominating faction? During his recent appearance on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Jimmy Uso spoke about the possibility of his wife, one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi joining The Bloodline, calling it "very likely".

“It’s very, very likely, man. She talks about it a lot. She talks about, ‘I got an idea. I can jump the gun. I’m ready to just snap.’ She can snap, man. She’s snapped on my a** plenty of times! She can bring that promo. She’s so ready to try something new. She’s always been adaptive, she gets it. Sometimes I forget she’s been here 10 years too,” said Jimmy Uso.

The Bloodline has made their desire clear to capture as many titles in the company as possible. They already hold four titles as Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos are the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Naomi also has a title currently in her possession. Could she join the faction and go after the SmackDown Women's Championship?

#2 Hall of Famer says Goldberg has no remorse for ending his career

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke to Lucha Libre Online. During the conversation, he opened up about Goldberg's botched kick to the head which resulted in a career-ending injury. The Hitman claimed that the kick was very dangerous and criticized Goldberg, stating the latter had no remorse for doing so.

"The kick that I got from Bill Goldberg was a really dangerous kick to give to somebody. I don't think he ever showed any remorse, or frankly, I think he didn't give a sh**, to be honest. That's too bad," admitted Bret Hart.

Goldberg last wrestled for WWE earlier this year at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. He challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship but was unable to defeat him. Before the match, he hinted that it could be his final as his contract with the company was expiring. As of now, there's no confirmation whether he has retired officially or if the company will sign him to another deal.

#1 Veteran reveals why he has left WWE to join AEW

Veteran former WWE producer Pat Buck has opened up about his decision to leave the company and join AEW. Speaking after his match against Joey Janela at WrestlePro "Mayhem", he reflected back on the last three years working as a producer for WWE.

“I was blessed to be with WWE for three years as a producer, as an agent, helping mobilize the talent, being part of moments that I would never be a part of," said Pat Buck.

He then had huge praise for AEW, calling it an even bigger opportunity for him.

"My second family, is a family that you guys are all a part of, and that’s the WrestlePro family, that’s the Create A Pro family, that’s the independent wrestling family, and I’m blessed to be part of an even bigger opportunity by a place that respects and shows appreciation, and that’s AEW, for this family," said Pat Buck. (h/t WrestlingInc)

Pat Buck was one of the producers responsible for the WrestleMania 38 main event match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. He was also involved in producing the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 38 between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

