5 WWE Superstars who wanted to lose a championship match

Mark Henry and Edge wanted to lose massive championship matches in WWE.

A WWE Hall of Famer declined to end The Undertaker's streak by beating him in a title match at WrestleMania.

Vinay Chhabria

Mark Henry and Edge wanted to lose big title matches

WWE is the biggest company in the world of sports entertainment at the moment. Vince McMahon's organization has millions of fans all over the world, nicknamed as the WWE Universe. Several legends like The Undertaker, John Cena, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and many others have entered the squared circle and immortalized themselves with their performances.

WWE has a unique set of championships used to distinguish the top Superstars on the roster from others. The world titles of the company are the most sumptuous prizes in all of sports entertainment, while the mid-card championships also have a prestigious place in the organization. The women's division has evolved a lot in the last few years, and this growth has prompted the backstage staff to add more championships to the female department.

It is the dream of every pro wrestler to join WWE and win a title in the company. However, after achieving success inside the ring, some Superstars understand the impact that a win or a loss can have, and they become gracious enough to allow their colleagues to rise to the top.

The following five individuals earned a place in high-profile title matches, but they wished to lose the bout because a victory could have helped their opponent a lot. Here's a list of the five WWE Superstars who wanted to go down in a championship match.

#5 Becky Lynch wanted to lose WWE RAW Women's Championship Match at WrestleMania 36

Becky Lynch wished to drop the WWE RAW Women's title at WrestleMania earlier this year

Becky Lynch held the RAW Women's Championship for 398 days before relinquishing the title on an episode of RAW, where she also announced her pregnancy. The Irish Lasskicker had won the title at WrestleMania 35, overcoming a challenge from Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a 'Winner Take All' match for the top women's crown of the company.

The Man then ruled on the Red brand and defeated almost every member of the RAW women's locker room. She seemed to be unstoppable, but when Shayna Baszler challenged her for the belt, it looked like Becky's reign would finally come to an end at WrestleMania 36. Much to everyone's surprise, Vince McMahon booked her to retain the gold.

During her recent appearance on The Bellas Podcast, Becky revealed that she pitched to lose the title to The Queen of Spades at the Showcase of Immortals, even before her positive pregnancy test. Here's what the Irish Superstar said:

"It (Pregnancy) happened before I would have expected and I was still champ at the time. I actually thought I was going to lose the title at WrestleMania, which I also pitched, but that was the end of it. Plans change."

