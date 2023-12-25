6 ft 5 in legend is coming back to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble match after two decades, according to WWE Universe

Speculation has been rife about a 6 ft 5 in legend returning to the squared circle since he dropped a subtle hint on his WWE future last night. That name is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The Brahma Bull recently appeared in the Stamford-based promotion when he shockingly returned to SmackDown on September 15, 2023, to lay out Austin Theory. Since then, fans have been buzzing over the possibility of The Rock lacing up his boots again.

The 51-year-old last wrestled almost eight years ago at WrestleMania 32, where he squashed Erick Rowan in an impromptu match. The People's Champ has been heavily linked with a feud against his cousin Roman Reigns since The Bloodline storyline picked up steam.

Last year, the two men were "locked" to collide in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. However, the plans couldn't materialize after The Rock revealed that he wanted to do something "unprecedented."

The Great One took to his official Instagram handle to share pictures from his recent meeting with a Make-A-Wish kid named Jayden. In the caption, he detailed his experience with the kid and told him a 'little secret' about 'some dude' coming back to WWE.

It's almost a foregone conclusion that The Rock was teasing his return to the company ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Amid the ongoing chatter, the WWE Universe is calling for Dwayne Johnson to win the 30-man Royal Rumble match next year by eliminating the frontrunner, CM Punk.

The Rock hasn't wrestled in 30-man Royal Rumble match since 2001

Kayla Braxton opens up about The Rock's WWE return earlier this year

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kayla Braxton revealed that she found out about The Rock's WWE return only 30 minutes before SmackDown aired:

"[I found out] I think 30 minutes prior maybe, because he was with Pat McAfee that day on College GameDay. I don't even think this was planned. Pat McAfee has this way of making everybody want to be his best friend. In fact, he got The Rock to come to SmackDown. I mean, that's a very Pat McAfee thing, but I think it was just like that, you know, Rock was in town, so why not swing by Smackdown? But it was like right then, it was a surprise for all of us."

The latest report has suggested that Australian officials have been pushing for The Great One to appear at the Elimination Chamber next year. Will the pitch come to fruition? Only time will tell.

