"A lot of guys don't do that" - WWE legend reveals what sets Sami Zayn apart from other superstars

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently pointed out why Sami Zayn is better than many other superstars.

After wrestling for several years on the independent circuit, Zayn signed with the Stamford-based company in 2013. He spent about two years in NXT before making his main roster debut. He has since become a regular competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. The 38-year-old is currently the number-one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Bischoff pointed out that Zayn was a utility player for a long time.

"What I'm so happy about Sami for is that he was stuck in the middle of that machine. He was a utility player. He was filling time. And that's not disrespectful because you need that. You need the best people at that you could get but you need that. That show isn't gonna be a three-hour main event. (...) Here's the part where I'm putting Sami over for. I admire him because he stayed positive during that time," he said. [2:01 - 2:53]

The former RAW General Manager stated that keeping a positive attitude and being ready to become a major player sets Zayn apart from many other superstars.

"Sami's a fast horse but he was a fast horse that was able to maintain a positive attitude and be ready to go when they called his number and over deliver. A lot of guys don't do that. They get stuck in that middle for a long time and then they start losing their drive, their confidence. They let the negative stuff start getting to them. And when that door does open they're just not quite ready for it. Sami blew through that door. Blew through it," Bischoff added. [3:18 - 3:47]

A Bloodline member allegedly did not want to work with Sami Zayn in WWE. Check out the details here.

Sami Zayn will challenge Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

A few weeks ago, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble PLE. On the next episode of SmackDown, the former Honorary Uce attacked The Tribal Chief before challenging him to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two superstars will now square off at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Zayn's hometown of Montreal.

This week, Zayn confronted Paul Heyman on SmackDown. The former Intercontinental Champion vowed to dethrone The Head of the Table at Elimination Chamber.

Sami Zayn commented on possibly bringing back his old theme song at Elimination Chamber. Check out the details here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes