Beth Phoenix teases a new version of Demolition in WWE with current stars

Beth Phoenix has often been featured on WWE TV since Edge's return back in 2020. The power couple has taken on every adversary that comes their way, always toppling them.

The Glamazon has seemingly ended her feud with Rhea Ripley. However, it is not out of the realm of possibility that the duo will cross paths in the future, maybe even as soon as on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

The former Divas Champion recently posted a picture alongside Raquel Rodriguez and Natalya with a caption that read:

"FEMOLITION. (I’ll see myself out.)"

Demolition was a popular team during the 1980s and early 1990s. They hold the record for the most combined days as reigning WWF/WWE World Tag Team Champions with 698 days. They won the titles on three separate occasions. The belt was ultimately retired back in 2010.

Beth Pheonix talks WWE WrestleMania 39 plans amid rumors of Edge facing Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, the 42-year-old star was asked whether she had any plans for this year's "Showcase of the Immortals," to which Beth responded by confirming that she would be there.

"I'll be at WrestleMania. I'm sure Adam [Edge] will be factored and featured in. I'll be there to enjoy. Whatever it is, I can say with all my heart, he and I don't look too far ahead. We don't have any plans, 'this is going to be the retirement'. We're just taking it one day at a time. When these little opportunities pop up, we're just like, 'hell yeah'," said Pheonix.

The Hall of Famer continued:

"We don't know what tomorrow brings and our kids are old enough now that they can process mom and dad squeezing this for every last drop. That's fun. It's been really fun to do this as a family. They're in elementary school, so the kids know what our jobs are and they're watching the match." [H/T: Fightful]

Edge recently once again spoke about his retirement plans following Elimination Chamber. With Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley out of the picture, The Rated-R Superstar will look to end things with Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, The Glamazon last wrestled at the Show of Shows back in 2019, where she tagged alongside Natalya in a losing effort. The bout was the first WWE contest for the Women's Tag Team Championship on The Grandest Stage.

The Iconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) won the Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match. The bout also featured Bayley and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone), Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka.

