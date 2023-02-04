Bloodline member claims rock legend acknowledges Roman Reigns before WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline is perhaps at its most vulnerable point ever, as WWE WrestleMania 39 approaches. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2023, but the group went through substantial turmoil after the match.

The Tribal Chief demanded that Sami Zayn hit his old pal Owens with a steel chair. Sami opted to hit Roman Reigns instead, prompting an immediate beatdown from The Bloodline. Jey Uso refused to join in on the attack on Sami Zayn and walked out on The Bloodline at the conclusion of this past Saturday's premium live event.

Paul Heyman does not seem too concerned about what transpired at the Royal Rumble and delivered a message ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown. The Wiseman of The Bloodline also joked that legendary rock star Lenny Kravitz acknowledged The Tribal Chief during a recent concert.

Heyman shared a video of Kravitz pointing to the sky during a recent performance and claimed that it was directed towards Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega names The Bloodline's Paul Heyman as one of her inspirations

While Zelina Vega is not taking shots at Paul Heyman, she is actually very complimentary of The Wiseman.

Zelina is currently managing the Legado Del Fantasma faction on SmackDown. The group has had modest success since its arrival on the main roster. Santos Escobar made it to the finals of the SmackDown World Cup but lost to Ricochet. Legado Del Fantasma's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro were a part of the SmackDown Tag Team Tournament but were eliminated by Imperium in the semifinals last week.

Speaking to WWE Deutschland, Vega praised Paul Heyman and named the 57-year-old as one of her inspirations in the professional wrestling business.

"Absolutely. I mean, it's funny because not only is Paul [Heyman] somebody who just supported me since day one. But he's also been such a big inspiration to me because he helped me kinda blend two worlds of wrestling and real life and just making it so that people, you know, they feel you on that too. Because you have to make it real for you as well. But definitely Paul Heyman, I mean, it's funny because you take different people from different places to kinda make who you are as a person, and for me, I can always say that Paul's one of those people." (From 2:20 to 2:54)

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Legado Del Fantasma arriving with Zelina Vega was a fantastic move. Legado Del Fantasma arriving with Zelina Vega was a fantastic move. https://t.co/1Y31jdevfS

Roman Reigns is scheduled to address the state of The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see how The Tribal Chief handles the fallout from the Royal Rumble tonight on SmackDown.

Do you think Paul Heyman will eventually betray Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 4565 votes