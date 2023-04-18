Bloodline member made a secret deal behind Roman Reigns' back? — WWE legend reveals his idea for the top faction

While Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction has seen more success than most WWE Superstars, inner conflict for its members remains a recurring theme. Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, recently suggested a storyline idea that would create more tension within the group.

Not too long ago, WWE fans were excited to see a huge tag team contest pitting Reigns and Solo Sikoa against Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. However, Lesnar turned on his partner moments before the match could take place.

It was later claimed during SmackDown that The Beast Incarnate was upset over his spot on the second night of WWE WrestleMania 39, compared to Rhodes. The latter faced Reigns in the main event, while Lesnar fought Omos in the opening bout.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray explained how Paul Heyman could be the culprit behind Lesnar's involvement in Rhodes and Reigns' story. Heyman — who serves as special counsel in The Bloodline — has been linked to The Beast Incarnate in the past:

"You could tell a story about how Paul [Heyman], obviously, got to Brock [Lesnar]. Because if there's anybody who can get to Brock, it's Paul," said Bully Ray. "And then Paul paid off Wade Barrett to say what he said on SmackDown, where Wade Barrett says, 'I heard that Brock Lesnar was upset that he went on first, and not last at WrestleMania.'"

According to Ray's idea, if Paul Heyman was the one who got Brock Lesnar to attack Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns would not know about the secret deal.

"You could [show that] Paul is covering all of his tracks, covering all the bases of what he's doing behind the scenes," Ray added.

Bully Ray further explains his WWE idea for Paul Heyman — and how Roman Reigns could react

Bully Ray expanded on his idea, highlighting what might happen if Roman Reigns caught Paul Heyman secretly manipulating things in WWE:

"Roman [Reigns] finally finds out about all the things that Heyman was doing behind Roman's back just to make sure that he holds on to the championship. And then Roman's like, 'Why would you do this?' And Heyman's like, 'My Tribal Chief, I did whatever it took to make sure that you stayed The Head of the Table and stayed the champion, and this and that.' Now, there's dissension amongst Roman and Heyman."

Ray clarified:

"I'm not saying that this is what's gonna happen. I'm just telling you thoughts, ideas, that I can spit out there during this one year time to help tell the story."

As of this writing, WWE is seemingly building up some conflict between The Usos and Roman Reigns. If Paul Heyman, the special counsel, turns out to be a problem for his Tribal Chief — what would be your reaction? Sound off in the comments section below.

