Bloodline member's unfortunate WWE streak revealed ahead of RAW

A member of The Bloodline's unfortunate losing streak has come to light ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW in Lexington, Kentucky. The build toward Elimination Chamber 2024 will be continuing tonight with three qualifying matches.

The Bloodline is the most powerful group on WWE SmackDown, but they may have gotten even stronger following the events of the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference in Las Vegas.

Cody Rhodes announced that he will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Rock smacked Cody Rhodes in the face at the end of the press conference, and a brawl almost broke out. Roman Reigns and The Rock are both scheduled to appear on this Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa picked up the biggest victory of his career at Crown Jewel in 2023. The Enforcer of The Bloodline defeated John Cena with ease. However, the dominant victory has not translated to success on the blue brand. Including live events and dark matches, Solo Sikoa has lost his last 24 matches since defeating John Cena at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia last November. He has not won a single match on SmackDown since his victory over John Cena last year.

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran comments on The Rock possibly joining The Bloodline

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praised the promotion for doing the best they could with a difficult situation at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell complimented the company for how they reacted to the negative reaction to the events surrounding WrestleMania 40. Mantell noted that there are a bunch of directions the company could go with this storyline now:

"They fell into this. All of a sudden, you have these mitigating circumstances... But I think they probably done the best job with it that can be done. The only thing now I gotta see is where Rock fits in. Now, Rock and Roman they are the family and wherever that leads. I talk about doors open. They have a lot of doors open for everybody to go," said Mantell. [From 25:29 - 26:05]

Solo Sikoa still has a ton of potential on the main roster despite the losing streak. It will be fascinating to see if The Bloodline member can turn things around moving forward.

Would you like to see The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa capture a title in 2024? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE