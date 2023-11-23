Bray Wyatt's sister shares heartbreaking tribute and never-before-seen photos

Bray Wyatt's sister has posted some never-before-seen photos of the late WWE Legend while sharing the latest tribute to her older brother.

Mika Rotunda took to Instagram this week to tell the back story of a popular Bray Wyatt photo that has made the rounds since late 2019. The picture shows The Eater of Worlds holding the custom Universal Championship.

Wyatt won the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins on October 31, 2019, at Crown Jewel. The Eater of Worlds went on to defend the title on multiple occasions before losing it to Goldberg at Super ShowDown on February 27, 2020.

Mika Rotunda recently posted never-before-seen photos of Wyatt with the custom title, revealing that they were taken during Christmas Week of 2019. She recalled how Bray did not want to participate in the impromptu photo shoot, but he did because his little sister thought it was important.

She continued the tribute and remarked on how magical the Eater of Worlds was. The Instagram tribute includes nine more never-before-seen photos from that day.

"I’ve seen this first photo all over the internet, for years now. What the internet wont tell you— is that @thewindhamrotunda’s annoying little sister made him go outside on Christmas Eve and do an impromptu photoshoot with his title because I thought it was important. In my photo album, I’ve got about 30 photos of him posing down by the pond in our parents side yard. And I absolutely love that nobody knows the context of a photo that’s been posted hundreds of times and even on TV. I find it, awesome...."

Mika continued:

"While there are thousands of memories with him I don’t have photos of. But only recollections, I am learning that by no means— will I ever stop capturing the beautiful moments while I can. Or when I remember too. I wish I had a hundred more of these photoshoots in my phone to stare at and relive the moment. I don’t. But, I cherish the ones I do. He was such a magical person. I love you more, Windham."

Wyatt tragically passed away on August 24, 2023, due to a heart attack. He was just 36 years old.

WWE Superstars continued to pay tributes to Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt left this world less than four months ago, but the pro wrestling world continues to remember him in unique ways.

WWE announcer Corey Graves revealed last month how he got a new tattoo to pay tribute to the leader of The Wyatt Family.

"It was a real honor today to tattoo this Bray Wyatt tribute piece on my long time homie @wwegraves. Thanks as always for your trust and friendship all these years.*side fact…. Not only does @wwegraves have the first tattoo I ever did,… he also has the first Godzilla tattoo I ever did !" he wrote.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce paid tribute to Wyatt on Halloween. At the same time, a group of WWE Superstars also got new ink to remember Windham Rotunda, the man behind the Bray Wyatt character.

What is your favorite Bray Wyatt memory? Let us know in the comments below!