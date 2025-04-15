Bron Breakker possibly injured days before Wrestlemania, as fans point it out

Bron Breakker has a massive task ahead of him this weekend as he's set to defend the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. WWE did their best to wrap up some high-stakes feuds on the go-home episode of RAW tonight, including a massive shmooze between the competitors in the Intercontinental Championship match.

On WrestleMania Night 2, Bron Breakker will defend the Intercontinental Championship against "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, Penta, and Finn Balor. At least, we're hoping that's still the case.

On RAW tonight, Bron Breakker hit an incredible double Spear on Dominik and Carlito before he was sent to the floor by Penta. After Penta laid out the field with a dive, the camera closed in on the pile of bodies. Eagle-eyed fans like @Ohsodios above noticed the Intercontinental Champion holding his left knee.

For now, WWE hasn't commented on Breakker's injury status. We'll have to hope for the best, as the Bad*** of WWE could miss his first WrestleMania.

Fans react to Bron Breakker possibly getting injured ahead of WrestleMania

Fans have been rather critical of the build to WrestleMania this year. However, one thing that they seem to agree on revolves around the Intercontinental Champion. Week in and week out, Bron Breakker wows the WWE Universe with his unmatched athletic ability.

After Breakker's segment ended, many of his "Dawgs" took to Twitter, hoping that the 27-year-old Superstar was just selling for Penta. With one of the most exciting matches of the weekend possibly in jeopardy, some are even willing to throw the whole PLE out.

The Kenesaw State University graduate has won over the fans in quite a short time. Despite officially being pulled up to SmackDown in 2024, his "real" run on the main roster came as a member of the RAW roster when he was drafted to RAW weeks after WrestleMania 40. Even then, he wasn't doing much until the summer when he immediately began his march toward the Intercontinental Title.

Since then, Breakker has been one of the most exciting Superstars on the roster and has given fans some jaw-dropping moments. He is a real star of the Netflix Era of RAW; it would be a shame if he had to miss WrestleMania this year.

