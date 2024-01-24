Cody Rhodes on not finishing his story at WrestleMania 40

WWE RAW star Cody Rhodes is determined to finish his story this year after coming up short against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare returned from a torn triceps muscle as the final entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2023. He eliminated Gunther to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 39 and seemed destined to become champion. However, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered in the match, and Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, Rhodes was asked how he would handle not winning the title at this year's Show of Shows. The former AEW star stated that he would view it as a failure if he could not finish his story at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

"I guess I wouldn’t to…I feel like I don’t look at it from that perspective, in terms of what would happen if I didn’t get to the finish line because ultimately that’s a failure. It would be a failed year, and I’d hope that that doesn’t come to pass. You can never call it," said Cody Rhodes. [H/T: Fightful]

The veteran then noted that nobody thought Daniel Bryan could defeat Triple H at WrestleMania 30 and go on to win the title in the main event. He claimed he doesn't mind the fans doubting him, but he can't allow himself to have those thoughts.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Cody Rhodes doesn't believe anyone is trying to hinder his story at WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes wants to become champion at WrestleMania 40, but CM Punk and many other superstars have the same goal.

The Rock returned to the company on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW and called out Roman Reigns. The Brahma Bull was also appointed to the company's Board of Directors today and has been rumored for a dream match against Roman Reigns since last year.

During his interview with CBS Sports, Cody Rhodes said he would love to win the title at WrestleMania and finish his story. Rhodes added that he does not believe anyone is trying to step in and take that from him.

"So I’d love it to be at WrestleMania, no doubt. You never know with WWE, the flow here is quite wild. But I think the story that has been told throughout my whole career, the story that’s been told since the late 70s with my father and the WWWF Championship, I don’t think anyone is looking to step in and hinder that in any way, just because it’s been the story we’ve had and it’s been a real story, and when it’s real, it’s the best," added Cody Rhodes. [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes has evolved into one of the biggest stars in WWE since his stunning return to the company at WrestleMania 38. Only time will tell if he will finally capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 in April.

Who would you like to see face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.