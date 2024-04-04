Cody Rhodes reveals expensive present he bought for Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes has revealed that he has bonded with Seth Rollins during his time in WWE. Rhodes returned to the company at WrestleMania 38 as The Visionary's mystery opponent.

The American Nightmare and Rollins will be teaming up against The Bloodline during Night 1 of WrestleMania XL. If The Rock and Roman Reigns win the tag team match, The Bloodline will be allowed to interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match during Night 2. Speaking with Ariel Helwani today on The MMA Hour, Rhodes shared that:

"You are bonded with people you have these significant memories with. So, we are going into WrestleMania 40 in the main event, his first main event, together. A main event with the guy I came back and wrestled (WrestleMania 38), with the guy who won the first NXT title with my dad handing him the belt. I got Seth and I these Rolexes. So we are bonded by our wristwear. There are more than two, I can't say who all has them, but there are more than two. I will say that I was really excited to give it to him, because we will forever be competitive against each other. But we don't have to not be respectful or even friends. We can be that," said Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes on if there is a match at WWE WrestleMania he is looking forward to

Cody Rhodes will be in action on both nights of this year's WrestleMania but has disclosed that he is looking forward to another match on the card.

During his interview with Ariel Helwani today on The MMA Hour, Cody Rhodes stated that he is looking forward to watching Rhea Ripley defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. He named the Intercontinental Championship match as well and praised Gunther as a performer.

"I feel like I want to say every match but that sounds like a shill. I'd say Becky and Rhea is one. And then also Gunther and Sami. Gunther is the type of wrestler that I want to wrestle and will test myself against. I'm at all times impressed by his continued growth. Because you think he's like amazing now, he's only getting better. Like, he continues to get in better shape. I know there are people who effort shame, but it is a vanity business, it is part of it. He gets in great shape, everything in the ring is crisper, he's just meaner and badder. He's just a true bruiser, so I just have such an appreciation for that," said Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes has eliminated Gunther in the past two Men's Royal Rumble matches. It will be interesting to see when the two WWE stars cross paths on RAW moving forward.

