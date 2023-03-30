Cody Rhodes reveals the secrets of his car rides with John Cena, including burying other WWE stars

Cody Rhodes recently revealed the secrets of his car rides with John Cena, which included making fun of other WWE Superstars.

The American Nightmare made his main roster debut in 2007. About a year later, Rhodes joined forces with Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase Jr. to form Legacy. Around that same time, the 37-year-old drove around with John Cena between shows. Since then, Rhodes has had a good relationship with The Leader of the Cenation. During Cena's latest appearance on RAW, he introduced the former Intercontinental Champion and raised his hand in front of the crowd, putting him over.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes opened up about what he and Cena discussed during their car rides:

"I'd say on the car the big thing that you do is you kind of rehashed the show that you were just on. And John was really good about, being sincere about what worked what didn't and why. And that's a long conversation. You get a lot of that. John's biggest rule was if the crowd is doing something, whether they're clapping their hands or stomping their feet, you'd have to reward them with something from a psychological standpoint. You gotta keep making them interactive in what we do. And that was always where he went back to," he said.

The American Nightmare also revealed that one of the secrets of these car rides was that he and Cena buried other superstars:

"Also one of the secrets of these car rides is it's your time to make fun of everybody on the roster and it's your time to get it all out, all the venom out so that when you show up the next day at work, you're like 'ah, it's great. I can work with this guy, this girl all day long, no issue.' So, that was fun. The secrets of the road is you gotta kind of bury the rest of the roster and then you're ready to go the next day," Rhodes added. [9:41 - 10:37]

Check out the entire interview down below:

Can Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Throughout his over 940-day World Title reign, Roman Reigns has successfully defeated several WWE legends and superstars, including Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Goldberg, and even John Cena.

Unlike his former travel partner, Cody Rhodes believes he can dethrone The Tribal Chief when they go head-to-head for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next Sunday at WrestleMania 39.

"At some point somebody's gonna ask me why it's me to do the impossible, if I was able to do the impossible. And really honestly, how I look at everything in terms of my thing as a wrestler, my calling card as a wrestler, is I take things that people say cannot be done and I do them. And if you have any doubt about that, take a look at where I've been for the last, what is it now, been seven years," Cody told Out of Character.

