"Crushed in the ashes" - 33-year-old WWE Superstar sends a message after Money in the Bank

WWE fans in England were over the moon on Saturday night as the country hosted its first Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Grayson Waller came out on the show to confront a returning John Cena, but he was taken down with an Attitude Adjustment. The very next day, Waller found another way to get under the skin of English fans.

John Cena made a surprise return at Money in the Bank and got fans pumped up for a possible WrestleMania event in England. Grayson Waller interrupted him, calling for The Show of Shows to be held in Australia instead. Cena silenced the 33-year-old star with his finisher before ending the segment.

A day later, Waller got something to brag about, thanks to the Australian Cricket Team. Cricketing fans in England did not have a great Sunday as their team lost the second Ashes test to Australia.

Waller immediately took to Twitter to rub salt into English cricketing fans’ wounds. He stated that not only does England not get WrestleMania but is also getting "crushed in the Ashes."

"No Mania, crushed in the ashes [sic]. England really does stay losing 🤣," Waller wrote.

England lost the match by 43 runs after their captain Ben Stokes employed the “Bazball” strategy and hit 155 of just 214 balls.

Grayson Waller will host Edge following WWE Money in the Bank

WWE has been investing in Grayson Waller quite a bit over the past few months. He got his first big break when WWE gave him a rivalry against AJ Styles during his time in NXT.

Waller has followed it up with some big segments with the women on the main roster and recently got a chance to rub shoulders with John Cena at Money in the Bank. His next appearance will see him host Edge in an edition of The Grayson Waller Effect.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Grayson Waller was in a segment with John Cena in his first main roster PPV appearance.



He will also be in a segment with Edge on SmackDown in MSG.



Very cool for him. Grayson Waller was in a segment with John Cena in his first main roster PPV appearance.He will also be in a segment with Edge on SmackDown in MSG.Very cool for him. https://t.co/fazodY03aQ

The Rated-R Superstar’s appearance on the show could lead to a rivalry between the two men, leading to a big match at SummerSlam. Waller has already rubbed shoulders with some legendary wrestlers, and Edge could become the next big name on his list.

Edge was last seen in the first round of the World Heavyweight Title tournament when he faced off against Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles. The Hall of Famer will now return more than a month later, and it remains to be seen whether a new feud will be set up for him.

Do you want to see Grayson Waller take on one of WWE’s top names at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

