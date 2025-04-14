Current AEW star will be returning to WWE at WrestleMania 41 for a one-off appearance, according to Dutch Mantell

The expectations are through the roof for WWE WrestleMania 41 this year, despite what some feel is an underwhelming match card. All eyes will be on John Cena when he challenges Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Former wrestling manager Dutch Mantell recently discussed whether current AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will make his presence felt on the show.

The Nature Boy previously teased inserting himself into the highly anticipated main event between Cena and Rhodes.

However, Flair has recently cast doubt over his potential involvement, saying he won't be able to appear due to his contractual obligation with AEW.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell said he sees Ric Flair making a one-off appearance at The Show of Shows, but in a backstage capacity.

Ad

Trending

The veteran doesn't think there's a spot for Flair to get physically involved on the show.

"Well, I'm seeing there's a spot for it, I think, but there's also a spot with his daughter in that match, straight up. So, he can't be in both, but I think he may be there, and he may do something behind the scenes, but for him to interfere in the Cena-Cody match, I think the people would just poo poo all over it. I think you would hear a collective groan saying, 'You screwed us out of this one, but we're not going to do it the next time.' My advice to them is, there is a place for Ric Flair, and say, the Cody match or the Cena match, but I don't think it's on this WrestleMania, because they built it between these two guys. So, let these two guys and The Rock settle it," Mantell said.

Ad

Mantell went on to say that Flair is well past his prime, and he wouldn't be able to hang in the ring with either Cena or Rhodes.

"You have a different era with a different cast. Why run a cast member from 1980 or 1990 in there? Makes no sense because he can't have a match. You know that, and his interviews will all be the same, anyway. I don't see a spot for him. Now, off to the edge, to the side, or in the back, or on video, yeah, there's a there's a spot for him, but not to be an active competitor or even to be in the ring because you know, if Cena punched him, or Cody punched him, he needs to be carted out," he added. (From 10:45 to 13:57)

Ad

Check out the full episode below:

Ad

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will come face-to-face on WWE TV one more time

John Cena will appear on the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 41.

The Cenation Leader hasn't been seen on TV since the night he took a Cross Rhodes from The American Nightmare. He wasn't scheduled for any appearances after the March 31, 2025, edition of WWE RAW.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What will Cena have to say before he heads into his last-ever WrestleMania? Fans must tune in this Friday to find out.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast and give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More