Current WWE star is done and will never come back after 2025, says Eric Bischoff

One adage that's often true in the world of pro wrestling is 'Never say never.' However, Eric Bischoff doesn't think this applies to the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

He recently weighed in on The Cenation Leader's recent comments about why he is retiring this year.

Speaking on a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff thinks Cena is done and wouldn't make a u-turn on his retirement after 2025.

"I think he's done. I think he's going to go through the schedule, and I think he's sincere."

Bischoff went on to say that age is catching up to Cena and he is unable to perform on the same level as he once was, which explains why he is hanging it up at 48 years of age.

"He can't deliver to the level of expectation the audience has, who have been watching him for the last 10 or 15 years or longer. He's just not that guy anymore. And when you recognize that as a performer, if you're fortunate enough, if you planned your life well enough, you can look at your career and go, 'You know what? I've been blessed. Had an amazing amount of success. I know I'm not capable of delivering based on the audience's expectations of who I've been for the last 15 or 20 years. So, it's time, rather than holding on and being less than I used to be, I'm going to embrace what was and kiss it goodbye and look back fondly on it.''' (From 1:38 to 3:25)

John Cena faces an uphill battle ahead of WWE Night of Champions 2025

John Cena will be in action on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. He will lock horns with Ron Killings (aka R-Truth) in a rematch from Saturday Night's Main Event.

However, the match won't be contested for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

John Cena's next stop on his retirement tour will be at WWE Night of Champions, where he will put his title on the line against CM Punk.

