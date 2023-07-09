Damian Priest reacts to multi-time WWE Champion possibly joining The Judgment Day

Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest recently reacted to a post suggesting that a top WWE Superstar could become the newest member of The Judgment Day.

The Judgment Day currently has four members, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and Priest. Meanwhile, The Eradicator has previously disclosed that the group was considering recruiting more superstars.

Last week, John Cena was spotted with Ripley and Priest backstage at Money in the Bank. WWE Deutschland posted a photo of the three superstars together on Twitter, questioning if The Cenation Leader would become the newest member of The Judgment Day.

While The Eradicator hinted at the same, stating that no one would see it coming, the new Señor Money in the Bank also seemed open to the idea. He commented on the post with a GIF of Robert De Niro from the movie, Analyze This, in which he said, "You, You...You're Good You!"

Which WWE titleholder would Damian Priest cash in on?

After winning the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on July 1, Damian Priest has a guaranteed shot at any title he chooses. The Judgment Day member could cash in on the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins after he previously failed to dethrone The Visionary on Monday Night RAW. He could also try to end Roman Reigns' historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign.

Speaking on The Bump, Priest disclosed that he would have loved to cash in on Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin in his prime.

"I would say at his peak when things were just crazy, imagine cashing in on Stone Cold Steve Austin? I don't know, that just seems wild to me. Stone Cold Steve Austin just Stunner-ing everybody, flipping the bird, having some Steve-Weisers, and then briefcase across the skull, 1-2-3 new champ [laughs]."

