Details on former champion suffering gruesome injuries in WWE match against Trish Stratus

Former WWE Women's Champion Victoria recently addressed her Hardcore Match against Trish Stratus in 2003.

In July 2002, Victoria made her main roster debut against Trish Stratus on Sunday Night Heat. Over the next four years, the two ladies shared the ring several times on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown.

One of their most notable matches came in November 2002 when Victoria defeated Stratus in a Hardcore Match at Survivor Series to capture the Women's Title.

In a recent edition of Fan Forum Five on Trish Stratus' official website, a fan asked Victoria about their preparation for their Hardcore Match. She revealed that they did not rehearse using weapons beforehand. The former champion also disclosed that she suffered multiple injuries.

"We never actually rehearsed hitting each other with objects. It was very scary and that's why hardcore matches tend to be very difficult. You don't know the pain you are going to encounter when you are in the ring. Thank God for adrenaline, it's an easy way to get through it. But the next day you feel the pain. That hardcore match. I broke my tooth in half, broke my nose, and got a huge lump on my head. But I could not have asked for a better opponent for those type of matches," she said.

BEST DIVA MOMENTS @bestdivamoments http://t.co/sB29LC6GkT Trish stratus vs Victoria in a hardcore match, at Survivor Series 2002. Truly iconichttp://t.co/sB29LC6GkT Trish stratus vs Victoria in a hardcore match, at Survivor Series 2002. Truly iconic 👏 http://t.co/sB29LC6GkT

Victoria said a co-worker tried to get her topless on WWE TV. Check out the story here.

Which ex-WWE star confessed to having a crush on Victora?

Victoria had many admirers in the WWE Universe during her run in the Stamford-based company. The 52-year-old had a brief romance with John Cena while she and her husband were separated during her time in developmental.

Former Spirit Squad member Mike Mondo also stated that he had a crush on Victoria in an interview with Cafe de Rene.

"Oh man, I mean I've always been a big fan of Victoria, you know. Yeah, she always did it for Mikey Mondo. I've always been very attracted to her. Very beautiful lady and she's like cool, you know what I mean? She's like one of the boys, like she's like, I don't know, she's just has a great personality, you know. And she can wrestle. She can work. You know, she's an all-around straight A in my opinion," he said.

Wrestling History @wrestle_hist



Trish Stratus defeated Victoria (in her WWE debut) on Sunday Night Heat from the Verizon Wireless Center in Manchester, New Hampshire.



#WWE #SundayNightHeat #TrishStratus #Victoria #Tara 7/1/2002Trish Stratus defeated Victoria (in her WWE debut) on Sunday Night Heat from the Verizon Wireless Center in Manchester, New Hampshire. 7/1/2002Trish Stratus defeated Victoria (in her WWE debut) on Sunday Night Heat from the Verizon Wireless Center in Manchester, New Hampshire.#WWE #SundayNightHeat #TrishStratus #Victoria #Tara https://t.co/9S42bDsCuU

Victoria wanted to do a kissing spot with Trish Stratus in WWE. Check out the story here.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes