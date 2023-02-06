"What the heck?" - When former WWE star wanted to do kissing spot with Trish Stratus

In 2006, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus hosted Canada's Walk of Fame induction ceremony in Toronto. During the event, the seven-time Women's Champion shared a kiss with Canadian star Pamela Anderson.

In an interview with Up & Coming Magazine, Victoria commented on Stratus' kiss with Pamela Anderson, stating that the Diva of the Decade never wanted to do a kissing spot with her in WWE despite her being open to the idea.

"She never wanted to do a kiss spot with me and then we saw the footage and we were like, "What the heck? You'll kiss Pam Anderson and not us? We're family!" But it is Pam Anderson," said Victoria. [H/T: TrishStratus.com]

Victoria and Stratus shared the ring several times during their time in WWE. Their last bout came in August 2006 when Stratus defeated Victoria on Monday Night RAW.

Should Victoria get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

In 2000, Victoria joined the Stamford-based company. She spent nearly nine years as a regular competitor, during which she won the Women's Championship twice. In 2009, the 51-year-old left WWE to join Total Nonstop Wrestling.

In January 2021, Victoria made a one-off return to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the bout at number 10 and lasted nearly seven minutes before getting eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

In an interview with Ring the Belle last August, Trish Stratus expressed her desire to see Victoria enter the Hall of Fame.

"Victoria? Right? Victoria. Well, let's just get her into the Hall of Fame... Let's just get her in the Hall of Fame. Can we do that? Can we work on this please people? Because she needs to be in there. Hashtag Victoria Hall of Fame. Let's do that," she said.

