WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has had quite a year. Although his WrestleMania win over Brock Lesnar wasn't in front of 70,000 at Raymond James Stadium, he has had a stellar year filled with memorable moments and quality matches. One match that we are yet to see is McIntyre against one half of the Smackdown Tag Team Champions Cesaro. This is a match that the current WWE Champion wants.

Drew McIntyre does #DrewAndA and praises Cesaro

Drew McIntyre loves to interact with his fans via social media. In the latest example of this, Drew took to Twitter on Monday and did his version of Q&A called #DrewAndA. He answered several questions concerning WWE and the current wrestling scene.

One question, in particular, came from the Twitter handle "All About Sports", who asked,

"#DrewAndA in your opinion who is a most underrated wrestler in WWE right now?"

Drew was quick to reply with what he called the standard answer.

I assume the standard answer by now is @WWECesaro. I want that match #DrewAndA https://t.co/EfVhSTb1YE — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 27, 2020

The WWE Champion answered this question by saying he assumes the standard answer to be The Swiss Cyborg and said he wants a match with one half of The SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

This is more high praise from Drew McIntyre for someone who is often called the most overlooked talent in not just WWE today, but possibly of all time. That is how good Cesaro is and something that has been talked about for the past few years.

A match between the Swiss Superman and the Scottish Psychopath would most definitely be a barnburner and a show-stealer. These two individuals have been two of WWE's most consistent performers in the last few years. Cesaro and McIntyre are also two Superstars with European backgrounds who would be able to incorporate that style to make a unique match for the WWE Universe to enjoy. I for one would be all for this match.

There is no question Cesaro vs Drew McIntyre would be great, but it would be interesting to see if the Swiss Cyborg will get the same push as the Scottish Psychopath?

Currently, Cesaro holds the SmackDown Tag Team Championships with Shinsuke Nakamura. The WWE Universe has seen the in-ring skills of The Swiss Cyborg in the past few years and have been clamouring for a singles run for Cesaro.

It will be great to see Cesaro get a similar push as Drew McIntyre and one day, hold a World Championship in WWE.