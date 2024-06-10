  • home icon
  Drew McIntyre insults WWE fans regarding airport incidents

Drew McIntyre insults WWE fans regarding airport incidents

By Joel Varughese
Modified Jun 10, 2024 17:15 GMT
Drew McIntyre with WWE fans (Credit: WWE)
Drew McIntyre with WWE fans (Credit: WWE)

As Drew McIntyre is gearing up for a massive World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest, he took a dig at fans who do not respect the boundaries of WWE Superstars on social media. Five days before Clash at the Castle: Scotland, the Scot is showing no signs of catering to the WWE Universe.

On X (formerly Twitter), a fan shared his action figure of The Scottish Warrior. He asked what everybody thinks of his "Funko Pop Drew," and the man himself decided to remark on it.

McIntyre claimed that they "look great" but hoped fans would budge on their attitude towards Superstars who they get to meet outside the events, like at airports. More often than not, people would want to get an autograph or a selfie, in such cases:

"They look great when they're not shoved under my nose at 5am in the airport," wrote Drew McIntyre.

For months on end now, WWE has been building towards a first-time-ever clash between McIntyre and CM Punk. It is only a matter of when at this point. The Straight Edge Superstar appeared at the NXT Battleground event this past Sunday.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently spoke extensively about Rhea Ripley-fan incident

Fans troubling celebrities is not something new. WWE fans are especially known to be very passionate. However, The Undertaker feels some of them are not 'true fans,' as he recounted an incident last year when Rhea Ripley was mobbed for autographs. The Nightmare even politely asked if she could leave after evidently getting exhausted by signing for many.

Speaking on the matter on Busted Open, The Undertaker revealed that such instances evoke ire in him. He added that it is not fair to the athletes who are looking to catch a flight early morning:

"If I'm by myself traveling, minus my family, I try to be as accommodating as I possibly can to my fans. It's part of it. I have never ever considered those people to be fans. They're trying to make a buck. It drives me absolutely crazy. I saw something online where Rhea Ripley gets caught at the check-in counter and this guy is just handing her picture after picture after picture after picture. I'm talking to Rhea through the thing that I'm watching and I'm like just turn around. That pi**es me off. Everybody knows what it feels like at 6 AM trying to catch a flight. That sh*t drives me absolutely crazy."

Ripley is presently out of action thanks to an injury she sustained in April at the hands of Liv Morgan, who is now the Women's World Champion on WWE TV. Adding insult to injury, Morgan is also pursuing The Nightmare's on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio.

Edited by Ken Cameron
