Eric Bischoff recently took a subtle dig at an ex-WWE figure and longtime wrestling veteran. When addressing the comments, the veteran in question had a scathing response to the former RAW General Manager.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Dr. Chris Featherstone brought to WWE veteran Vince Russo's attention something that Eric Bischoff said. Bischoff had stated in a Q&A when asked about Russo that while the ex-WWE and WCW writer had contributed to the wrestling industry, he felt he didn't deserve an induction into the Hall of Fame. Bischoff said that nobody would induct Russo into the Hall of Fame, but he would personally be ok inducting Jim Cornette.

Vince Russo had a scathing response to Bischoff, stating that he didn't care that he wouldn't get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

"First of all, it's never going to happen. Number two, I could literally give two craps. Number three, he [Eric Bischoff] would be the last person I'd want to induct me into [the Hall of Fame]. Why would that even be the topic of discussion? That would be like me inducting him into the Hall of Fame." (1:23-1:46)

When Dr. Chris Featherstone suggested to Vince Russo that perhaps one day he and Bischoff would get together to reconcile, the ex-WWE writer shot down the possibility. He teased, revealing something big about his past with Eric Bischoff in his upcoming book - "Total Non-stop Agony". This will be the third and final installment of his books, with the first being "Forgiven" and the second one titled "How WCW Killed Vince Russo".

You can watch the full video below:

Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo were given scalding accusations by Ric Flair.

While Bischoff and Russo certainly have little affection for each other, the 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, who had a longer WCW tenure than WWE, had a major accusation to make against both backstage figures.

Ric Flair accused three men of being responsible for the death of WCW: Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, and the former Executive Vice President Jim Herd.

"I’ve Tried To Lay Low On This But Let’s Face It- Who Killed WCW? It’s A Three-Headed Monster! Jim Herd, @EBischoff, And @THEVinceRusso!!! There’s No Individual Wrestler Or Faction That Caused Anything To Kill WCW. It Was The People In Charge That Created Dysfunction, Animosity, And Tried To Divide And Conquer By Lying To Everyone And Involving Themselves In The Promotion Which Was The Ultimate Failure! God, I Could Give You A Thousand More Examples."

Jim Herd is looked back on as one of the more controversial wrestling executives, which is certainly saying something considering the rich history of the men at the top of the industry.

Either way, Herd was allegedly responsible for some of the most disastrous characters in WCW history. Some of his ideas included Robocop, The Desperados, The Ding Dongs, and the infamous Arachnaman.

While Ric Flair always had a tense relationship with Herd, the straw that broke the camel's back was when the Nature Boy was pitched the idea of being a Roman Gladiator-like character.

While Jim Herd denied this story, Arn Anderson took Ric Flair's side and confirmed it was true. Overall, the handling of WCW was possibly the biggest corporate disaster in wrestling history. It should be noted that this predated the end of WCW, as Herd was fired in 1992.

