Ex-WWE champion is returning to the Stamford-based company 3 years after departure, says Vince Russo

A multi-time champion left WWE nearly three years ago. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo is now convinced the aforementioned star is heading back to the promotion.

Ad

Saraya (aka Paige) was still a teenager when she joined the Stamford-based company in 2011. She had enormous success over the following seven years, winning the NXT Women's Championship and the Divas Title. However, The Anti-Diva retired from in-ring competition in 2018 due to injury. The 32-year-old served as SmackDown General Manager before leaving the promotion in 2022 when her contract expired. That same year, the English star signed with AEW. After a three-year stint, Saraya recently announced her departure from Tony Khan's promotion.

Ad

Trending

While addressing the former AEW Women's Champion's situation on his Before My Head Explodes podcast, Russo predicted that she would now return to the Stamford-based company under Triple H's creative leadership. He claimed Saraya knows there is a spot for her in the current women's division:

"Make no bones about it, she's going back to the WWE. She's gonna go back to the WWE in a very big way. There are so many women presently in WWE that WWE and Trips have absolutely failed to get over. And there's a spot there for her that can immediately put her in the limelight and she knows that," he said. [18:17- 18:45]

Ad

Ad

Saraya commented on potentially returning to WWE

In a recent interview with the Hall of Fame podcast, Saraya discussed the possibility of returning to the Stamford-based company following her AEW departure.

The former Divas Champion expressed her love for the company. She disclosed that she would be open to making a comeback if the company needed her, claiming it would be silly not to seize an opportunity to do something fun:

Ad

"Yeah, so I love WWE, and I don't have any negative feelings towards them. I mean, they raised me; they saved me a lot. I just appreciate them so much, and the idea of going somewhere else was only because of the potential of my brother being there. That was like a big thing, I just wanted him to be a success in wrestling, you know? I love WWE, and I would absolutely—if there was something that they needed from me which was exciting, I would definitely go there. Yeah, absolutely, it would be silly not to. If there's an opportunity to do something fun, hell yeah, I'll jump on board!” [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Ad

Several stars have recently joined the Stamford-based company after leaving AEW. It would be interesting to see if Saraya would join that list.

Please credit Before My Head Explodes and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback