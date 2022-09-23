Ex-WWE star disagrees with Trish Stratus over the return of retired championship

Trish Stratus gave a simple one-word response when a former WWE star said that the company should bring back an old retired championship. Former superstar of the company Maria Kanellis disagreed with Stratus and explained why.

The championship in question is none other than the Divas title - one that was retired in 2016. Charlotte Flair was the last champion of its lineage as WrestleMania 32 saw the introduction of a new Women's Championship and the subsequent end of the Divas division. For many, the 8-year lineage of the Divas title represented a dark time for women in WWE - although not everybody feels that way.

Ex-superstar Maria Kanellis Bennett proposed to WWE to bring back the title. While Trish Stratus simply said "No" to the idea on Twitter, Kanellis disagreed with her and explained her perception of how the title was empowering to women at the time:

"First, I love U! Second, I don’t want that time in wrestling to come back but I do think that a lot of people loved that being strong can be sexy. That you can own you sexuality in whatever way you choose. For a lot of people the Divas era gave them the confidence to be themself." Maria tweeted.

You can read her tweet below:

Kanellis went on to state:

"It represented more than wrestling. For me it represented opportunity and the chance to be in an industry that I love."

Stratus' old rival Mickie James echoed her sentiment by stating that the original Women's Championship was held by icons, game changers, and history makers, while the Divas title wasn't in the same category.

Trish Stratus recently underwent an emergency surgery

At 46 years old, Trish Stratus still looks better than ever. However, fans were surprised to learn recently that the WWE Hall of Famer and icon had undergone emergency surgery.

In an update to fans, Stratus apologized for the scare and revealed that her appendix was about to burst. She is now in her recovery phase and stated that she is much better right now.

She went on to thank fans for their outpouring of love and support.

