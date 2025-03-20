Ex-WWE writer says Hall of Fame is a "joke" but praises 2 inductees from the 2025 Class (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo isn't a fan of the WWE Hall of Fame as a concept, but he understands exactly why legends consider it the pinnacle of their careers. He praised two inductees from the class of 2025.

As the Road to WrestleMania approaches its final month, the discussion about the Hall of Fame was brought up on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws.

Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3 that although he believes the Hall of Fame is a joke, he understands why the 2025 inductees Lex Luger and Fred Ottman would view it so highly:

"I think it's a joke. I made that clear. However, I know it means a lot to those that get inducted. I know it means a lot. I know it meant a lot to Eric [Bischoff], and I was one of the first to say congratulations. A guy like Lex [Luger], especially what he's been through, it means a lot to him. When you talk about Fred Ottman - what flowers has he got over the last 30 years? Zero. It really means a lot to these guys later in life and I'm really happy for them because they do look at it as the pinnacle." (1:03-1:55)

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo had a different take on one of the WWE Hall of Fame inductees from this year's class

Michelle McCool will be the female inductee in this year's Hall of Fame class. She was a prominent name in the late 2000s and early 2010s and has been married to The Undertaker for a long time now.

In a previous episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo said that he didn't watch WWE during Michelle McCool's era. Nevertheless, he questioned the decision to have Triple H announce McCool's Hall of Fame induction shortly after The Undertaker announced The Game's induction:

"But guys, when one week you've got Shawn [Michaels] and Taker [The Undertaker] putting Triple H in the Hall of Fame and the next week you've got Triple H putting 'Taker's wife [McCool] in the Hall of Fame (...) do they not see what they're doing? This looks like just such a level of nepotism. Why does Triple H have to be the one to put Michelle McCool in the Hall of Fame? Can somebody tell me that?"

There was also some controversy among some fans when it was announced that Mickie James would be replaced on WWE LFG Season 2 by Michelle McCool.

The initial rumor was that The Undertaker pushed for McCool to take that spot, leading many to assume that The Phenom used his backstage influence to have Mickie James replaced. However, wrestling veteran journalist Bill Apter dismissed these rumors, calling them "cr*p" and stating that Mickie James had other commitments anyway.

