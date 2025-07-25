"F*ck society" - WWE Hall of Famer defends Hulk Hogan from his haters

  • home icon
By JP David
Published Jul 25, 2025 13:24 GMT
Hulk Hogan is a WWE legend. (Photos: WWE.com)
Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71 on Thursday, July 24. Tributes poured in for the Hulkster, but some fans decided to make it about his controversial past, which triggered a WWE Hall of Famer to defend the wrestling legend.

Rob Van Dam went live for a special episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast, with his wife, Katie Forbes, and co-host Dom DeAngelo, to remember the iconic WWE Superstar.

While telling personal stories about Hulk Hogan, RVD couldn't help but defend him from his haters and critics. The ECW Original explained how Hogan's past doesn't change his views on things that he might disagree with. He added that everyone has their own biases toward everything, so he doesn't have to conform to what society dictates.

"I know some of them that are watching this that hate him, and that's fine. Those are your values based on whatever. There'd be some people, not a lot, but there'd be some people that would stand out for their ignorance in my mind. … If society is telling you that you should have these values, guess what? F*ck society when it comes to some of that stuff because you have your own priorities, your own values, and you're always going to be biased towards your own feelings. So, you're always going to feel like you're right when there's a disagreement with somebody else when there's a clash of values. Now, if somebody says, 'Yeah, but he was a racist. How could you hang out with a racist?' Well, those are your values. That has nothing to do with me and my feelings on races," RVD said. [From 27:00 - 28:11]
RVD and Katie Forbes reminisced about spending time at Hulk Hogan's restaurant in Florida to celebrate different occasions. Van Dam was also thankful for Hogan putting him over in an interview, which meant a lot to him due to the Hulkster's stature in pro wrestling in general.

The Undertaker pays tribute to Hulk Hogan

One of the WWE legends who paid tribute to Hulk Hogan after his passing was The Undertaker. Despite taking some shots at Hogan in his podcast regarding backstage politicking, The Deadman had nothing but praise and respect for the fallen icon.

"The wrestling world has lost a true legend. His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative. Thank you, Hulk Hogan," The Undertaker tweeted.

The Undertaker famously defeated Hogan at Survivor Series 1991 to win his first WWE Championship. It's the match where the Hulkster allegedly said. "You got me, brother," according to The Phenom himself.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
